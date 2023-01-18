Photographer and filmmaker son Azmet will succeed Mukarram Jah

Hyderabad: Prince Azmet Jah, a photographer and filmmaker who has worked with Hollywood directors such as Steven Spielberg and Richard Attenborough, will take over as Mukarram Jah's successor

Son of Mukarram Jah and Esra Jah, Azmet Jah was born in London on July 23, 1960. He is amongst the two surviving sons of Mukarram Jah. The 62-year-old completed his early education in London and spent the 1980s studying at the University of Southern California.

According to the wishes of Mukarram Jah, Prince Azmet Jah will succeed Mukarram Jah, according to M.A. Faiz Khan, trustee of the H.E.H , the Nizam's Mukarram Jah Trust. “Given that he is the eldest of his sons and since his father desires it, Prince Azmet Jah would be his successor.”

According to sources, the ceremony of succession will be conducted after completion of the mourning days by this month's end or in February. “Dastar Bandi ceremony could be held after a few days of mourning and he will be declared a successor,” sources confirmed.

It is understood that the nomination of the successor is more for legal purposes, and Azmet Jah will not be referred to even as the titular ninth Nizam

In 1971, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had abolished princely pensions, titles and privileges, which were being paid to the Nizam of Hyderabad and other princely state rulers through the 26th Amendment Act, 1971 of the Constitution.

“The Prince, chief or other person who at any time before the commencement of the Constitution (26th Amendment Act, 1971) was recognised by the President as the Ruler of an Indian State or any person who, at any time before such commencement, was recognised by the President as the successor of such Ruler shall, on and from such commencement, cease to be recognised as such Ruler or the successor of such ruler,” the Act reads.