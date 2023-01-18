  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 17 Jan 2023 Photographer and fil ...
Nation, In Other News

Photographer and filmmaker son Azmet will succeed Mukarram Jah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 18, 2023, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2023, 1:11 am IST
Prince Azmet Jah. (By Arrangement)
 Prince Azmet Jah. (By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Prince Azmet Jah, a photographer and filmmaker who has worked with Hollywood directors such as Steven Spielberg and Richard Attenborough, will take over as Mukarram Jah's successor

Son of Mukarram Jah and Esra Jah, Azmet Jah was born in London on July 23, 1960. He is amongst the two surviving sons of Mukarram Jah. The 62-year-old completed his early education in London and spent the 1980s studying at the University of Southern California.

According to the wishes of Mukarram Jah, Prince Azmet Jah will succeed Mukarram Jah, according to M.A. Faiz Khan, trustee of the H.E.H , the Nizam's Mukarram Jah Trust. “Given that he is the eldest of his sons and since his father desires it, Prince Azmet Jah would be his successor.”

According to sources, the ceremony of succession will be conducted after completion of the mourning days by this month's end or in February. “Dastar Bandi ceremony could be held after a few days of mourning and he will be declared a successor,” sources confirmed.

It is understood that the nomination of the successor is more for legal purposes, and Azmet Jah will not be referred to even as the titular ninth Nizam

In 1971, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had abolished princely pensions, titles and privileges, which were being paid to the Nizam of Hyderabad and other princely state rulers through the 26th Amendment Act, 1971 of the Constitution.

“The Prince, chief or other person who at any time before the commencement of the Constitution (26th Amendment Act, 1971) was recognised by the President as the Ruler of an Indian State or any person who, at any time before such commencement, was recognised by the President as the successor of such Ruler shall, on and from such commencement, cease to be recognised as such Ruler or the successor of such ruler,” the Act reads.

...
Tags: hyderabad nizam, mir mukarram jah, prince azmet jah
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned from the party (Twitter/@DeepikaSRajawat)

J-K Congress spokesperson resigns ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar addresses at the 1st Health Working Group meeting under G20 India presidency, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Need to build resilient health system: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Modi govt doesn't make policies to please people unlike those in past: Amit Shah

Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel addresses a press conference over Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections, in Shillong. (PTI)

EC to announce schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls



MOST POPULAR

 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain's plea against HC order over alleged rape

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.(Photo: ANI)

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

Bihar caste census begins in two phases, to be completed by May 21

“I am confident that the census would be beneficial to the overall development of the state and the country as well. This exercise is being carried out after taking approval from political parties,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said during his Samadhan yatra on Saturday. (File Photo: AP)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->