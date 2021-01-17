Telangana cites new farm law, not to buy Rabi output

He also told them that if farmers want to sell their produce in other markets, they should be facilitated to do so as it was provided for under the new farm laws. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Sin-gireddy Niranjan Reddy directed officials of the marketing department to draw up plans to help farmers sell their Rabi produce to traders as envisaged by Chief Mini-ster K. Chandrashekar Rao.

The minister said that the Centre had not taken any decision on the minimum support price under the new farm laws. The state was unlikely to purchase the produce in the face of volatile prices. Against this backdrop, he asked officials to ensure that farmers are not at a loss when they sell to private traders. He also told them that if farmers want to sell their produce in other markets, they should be facilitated to do so as it was provided for under the new farm laws.

Niranjan Reddy said that officials should explain to the farmers the conditions under which the government cannot purchase crops that are coming into the respective agricultural markets. He asked agriculture and marketing departments to work in coordination to help farmers get remunerative prices.

The minister instructed the authorities to make arrangements to issue coupons depending on the yield of crops in the area, farmers and harvest time. Facilities like licensed traders, hamali sheds, open CC platforms should be provided to the farmers in the agricultural markets.

Chilli crop should not be dumped in the market at once. All 191 markets in the state and 72 sub yards should allow day trading.

The minister stated that crops can be stored not only at the warehouses with a capacity of 24 lakh metric tones but also in sub-yards.

Farm officials should ensure that crop booking is 100 per cent complete, the minister said. Agricultural extension officers (AEOs) should visit the field and strictly enforce crop registration. AEOs should be prepared for farmers’ meetings at their respective forums.

Rabi harvests should end in March. Niranjan Reddy said that agriculture authorities should motivate farmers in that direction. Farmers are likely to suffer losses due to untimely rains if delayed.

Agriculture Secretary Janardhan Reddy, marketing director Lakshmi Bai, horticulture director Venkatram Reddy, Markfed managing director Bhaskarachari were present.