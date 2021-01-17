Nation Other News 17 Jan 2021 RML hospital doctors ...
Nation, In Other News

RML hospital doctors want Covishield, not Covaxin due to 'lack of complete trial'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2021, 2:40 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2021, 2:40 am IST
Covishield has also got emergency use authorisation in the United Kingdom, Argentina and Mexico
The Union government, however, tried to underplay apprehensions saying a lot of work has gone into the development of the two vaccines and both are safe. — Representational image
 The Union government, however, tried to underplay apprehensions saying a lot of work has gone into the development of the two vaccines and both are safe. — Representational image

New Delhi: Dissent and controversies started erupting with the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccines in India on Saturday.

In Delhi, the resident doctors of government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) demanded they be administered Covishield (by Oxford-AstraZeneca-SII) and not Covaxin (by Bharat Biotech) saying the Oxford vaccine has completed all three stages of trials as required under protocol while the Bharat Biotech vaccine is still only undergoing stage-III trials. Apart from India, Covishield has also got emergency use authorisation in the United Kingdom, Argentina and Mexico.

 

The Union government, however, tried to underplay apprehensions saying a lot of work has gone into the development of the two vaccines and both are safe. The Prime Minister asked people to stay away from rumours and propaganda as these made-in-India vaccines have been approved for emergency use only after scientists and experts were fully convinced about their safety and efficacy. 

“Indian vaccine scientists, medical system, Indian process and institutional mechanism in this regard is trusted globally and this trust is earned with a consistent track record,” the PM said as he pointed out that 60 per cent of children the world over receive life-saving vaccines which are made in India and pass through stringent Indian scientific tests.

 

“We have come to know that the Covid vaccination drive is being conducted by the hospital today. Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech is being preferred over Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute in our hospital. We would like to bring to your notice that the residents are a bit apprehensive about the lack of complete trial in case of Covaxin and might not participate in huge numbers, thus, defeating the purpose of vaccination. We request you to vaccinate us with Covishield, which has completed all stages of the trial before its roll out,” the residents doctors’ association of RML said in a letter to the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr A.K. Singh Rana, who himself took the Covaxin shot on Saturday. At the RML hospital, a security guard was the first one to receive the shot. 

 

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari too raised questions over the emergency use approval granted to Covaxin, alleging it was done without due process. “As vaccine rollout begins, it is all a bit puzzling. India has no policy framework for authorising emergency use. Yet, two vaccines have been approved for restricted use in emergency situation,” Mr Tewari tweeted. “Covaxin is another story -- Approvals sans Due Process,” he added. 

Covaxin was also used in AIIMS, Delhi, where its director Dr Randeep Guleria and NitiAayog member (health) Dr V.K. Paul took the shots.

 

“I believe that this is a great vaccine. I have taken Covaxin. Embrace the vaccine,” Dr Paul said.

Meanwhile, Telangana health minister Etala Rajender, who had announced to take the shot of first day itself to dispel apprehensions and instill confidence among people, on Saturday stepped back citing PM’s suggestion to public representatives not to jump the queue and let health workers and frontline workers to take the jab first.

...
Tags: ram manohar lohia hospital doctors, doctors prefer covishield over covaxin, covaxin trials not completed, modi assures people of safety covishield covaxin, randeep guleria took covaxin shot, niti aayog member dr v.k. paul took covaxin shot, etala rajender stays away from vaccination


Latest From Nation

The plea by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) also sought the presence of a former top court judge on the reconstituted committee. (Photo:PTI)

Farmers' union moves Supreme Court, seeks new panel

More than 200 female Muftis and Aalim participated in the deliberations over 150 theological issues in the light of Sharia. — Representational Image/PTI

Talaq given by man on Internet is valid only after verification: Theologians

According to cockfight competition rules, the owner of the rooster that wins a fight also owns the dead ‘competitor’. The owner auctions the dead rooster instantly. (Representative Photo:DC)

Meat of fighter roosters sells for Rs 7,000/kg in Andhra Pradesh

In the consent form, Bharat Biotech says the vaccine is being offered in a clinical trial mode and that in Phase I and II of the trials the vaccine demonstrated ability to produce antibodies to Covid-19. (Representational Photo)

Covaxin jabs possibly part of Bharat Biotech's Phase 3 trial



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Dumping of human excreta in residential area; Telangana HC seeks status report

A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham