Covid vaccine: 19,108 healthcare workers given Covishield in Andhra Pradesh on Day 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2021, 3:49 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2021, 3:49 am IST
State health authorities administered the vaccination in 332 session sites and covered 19,108 persons against the target of 31,570
The health authorities reported cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI), one each at Vijayawada and Anantapur, two in Nellore and five in Kurnool. — Associated Press
Vijayawada: On the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, 19,108 healthcare workers were given the Covishield vaccine by 8.30 pm and nine cases of adverse events following immunisation were reported on Saturday.

State health authorities administered the vaccination in 332 session sites and covered 19,108 persons against the target of 31,570. They said the the Centre had given them the target to administer the vaccine at 143 session sites to 14,300 persons and they had crossed it.

 

On the other hand, the health authorities reported cases of AEFI (adverse event following immunisation), one each at Vijayawada and Anantapur, two in Nellore and five in Kurnool.

In Anantapur government hospital, a woman health worker identified as Akhila developed giddiness soon after administration of the Covid-19 vaccine and started vomitings. She was immediately given medication and she recovered. The authorities admitted her in the hospital and kept her under observation as a precautionary measure.

In Nellore district, a woman nurse developed giddiness after administration of Covid-19 vaccine at the community health centre at Kota. At Kavali, a doctor developed giddiness after getting the vaccine at the area hospital. Both of them returned to normal after some time.

 

In Kurnool district, five healthcare workers in different cases developed nausea after getting the vaccine at a primary health centre at Nannuru all through the day.

In Vijayawada government hospital, a woman sanitation worker, Radha Krishna, developed giddiness and fainted soon after taking the vaccine. Health authorities treated her and she recovered in about 15 minutes.

Sources said that she had not eaten in the morning before taking the vaccine and might have fainted due to weakness. She later had her lunch. Health authorities said she might have vasovagal shock — the body’s response to certain triggers.

 

