  
Nation Other News 16 Dec 2022 Judge delivers baby ...
Nation, In Other News

Judge delivers baby girl in Hanamkonda government hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 16, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Minister for panchayat raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited Shalini on Friday and handed over the KCR kit to her. — Representational Image/AFP
 Minister for panchayat raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited Shalini on Friday and handed over the KCR kit to her. — Representational Image/AFP

HYDERABAD: Armoor court junior civil judge Racharla Shalini gave birth to a baby-girl at Hanamkonda government hospital. Following enhanced infrastructure facilities in government hospitals, deliveries have increased in them.

Shalini gave birth to her first baby. Medical and health officials visited the hospital and congratulated the judge for the initiative. They said that key people like her will be inspirations for many.

Meanwhile, minister for panchayat raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited Shalini on Friday and handed over the KCR kit to her. 

...
Tags: errabelli dayakar rao, armoor court civil judge racharla shalini, judge delivers baby at hanamkonda civil hospital


Latest From Nation

Macherla MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Tension at Macherla as YSRC, TD supporters clash

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu along with Dean of The Indian School of Business (ISB) Professor Madan Pillutla and others pose with the tree which he planted the sapling on 16th December 2011 year. He visited ISB campus for the valedictory of ISB’s twenty years celebrations in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo by arrangement)

ISB will produce tomorrow’s wealth creators: Naidu

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala said that the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham was the oldest Vedic institution in South India. (Image: chinnajeeyar.org)

128th convocation of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham held at Tirumala

The seven-storeyed parking complex will offer space for 373 four-wheelers and over 160 two-wheelers at a time. It will have round-the-clock parking. Four levels will be designated for parking and the remaining for two multiplexes and other commercial activities. — Representational Image/DC

Foundation laid for multi-level automated car parking in Tirupati



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'Unity Flame Run’ enters Telangana at Wanaparthy

Colonel Krishan Singh Badhwar, the ultra runner, (centre) seen with Wanaparthy additional collector Ashish Sangwan, Col. Rao, commanding officer of 8 Telangana NCC Battalion, and cadets at the flagging in ceremony of the ‘Unity Flame Run’ at the Government Polytechnic for Women in Wanaparthy on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

In Telangana, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu take a backseat due to fund crunch

Over 75 lakh farmers have awaited Rythu Bandhu funds for the rabi season, which began on October 1. Farmers are in dire need of funds to cover the costs of seeds, fertilisers, labour, and other inputs during the rabi season. (File photo: DC)

Cyclone Mandous destroys acres of standing crop in Andhra Pradesh

The horticulture and agriculture departments were assessing the crop loss and listing out farmers who incurred losses at various stages of their crop maturity. (Representational image: PTI)

Now book SRIVANI-trust linked break darshan tickets at Tirupati airport

TTD has taken a decision to issue SRIVANI tickets in Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati itself along with accommodation subject to the availability of rooms in the rest house. The management also thought it would be beneficial for those who are coming to Tirupati on different airlines. (Facebook photo/ @TirupatiAirportAAI)

5-yr-old girl becomes first confirmed Zika virus case in Karnataka

Zika virus (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->