Judge delivers baby girl in Hanamkonda government hospital

HYDERABAD: Armoor court junior civil judge Racharla Shalini gave birth to a baby-girl at Hanamkonda government hospital. Following enhanced infrastructure facilities in government hospitals, deliveries have increased in them.

Shalini gave birth to her first baby. Medical and health officials visited the hospital and congratulated the judge for the initiative. They said that key people like her will be inspirations for many.

Meanwhile, minister for panchayat raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited Shalini on Friday and handed over the KCR kit to her.