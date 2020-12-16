Private schools hit financially by lockdown, but best prepared for reopening

Hyderabad: As the debate is on in both government and educational circles as well as between parents and schools about reopening even as the Covid pandemic is still about us, Deccan Chronicle explores the readiness of schools in different segments. In the last part of this series, we look at private elite schools.

Private schools like the ABODE Montessori & Multiple Intelligence School, Glendale Academy and the Hyderabad Public School, among others, have ensured that as and when students return, their safety will be accorded top priority, along with comfort, at the school premises.

What allows this outlook and resolve is the availability of open, ventilated spaces inside their campuses, their capacity of resources to ensure that classes are conducted with equal consideration for each student.

A visit to two schools to understand the extent of preparations and challenges they are facing despite all resources revealed that private schools are, obviously, best prepared for reopening but have not been spared the turbulence of the lockdown.

At Glendale, the school management, in order to provide a safe environment for students hired a medical expert during the pandemic to oversee sanitisation and other facilities. The school has decided to reduce the class size when physical classes restart, which will be restricted to senior school students.

The class size has been pushed down to 12, from the previous 24 to 30 students. No pre-primary, or primary classes will be called, the school management said.

Among other arrangements to ensure safe distancing and avoid crowding in closed spaces, the school has decided to not operate dining hall for mid-day meals and school transportation in buses. Parents will be required to drop thier children at school once it reopens and pick them up.

Deep cleaning has been taking place every couple of hours already, with maintenance charges already up by five to 10 per cent without physical classes. Dr Samadi, medical expert, said this budget is estimated to go up by 40 per cent once classes start, because deep cleaning of the entire premises will be undertaken every hour.

Similar is the case with Hyderabad Public School (HPS), which is spending between Rs 1.5 and 2.5 lakh each month just for purchasing disinfectants, informed HPS principal Skand Bali. The management said the school is fully prepared to welcome students back into the open, green campus.

There are disinfectant tunnels installed, washrooms being prepped with sensor taps, classrooms and labs marked as per social distancing norms. The HPS management says it will try and move classes outdoors, as and when required. This process of disinfecting the huge campus, the management claims, has increased their expenses by 10 per cent already.

ABODE Montessori and Multiple Intelligence School in Gachibowli, which houses classes only till upper elementary (class VI), meanwhile, does not plan to open schools physically anytime soon, considering the safety of younger children.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Suman Puvvaladasu, founder and chairperson of ABODE schools, said, “It is more about the parents who are reluctant and apprehensive and may so even until late next year, at least.”

“Even if we plan on restarting classes, we will do it only for maybe Classes V and VI. We have an open class system, which will give enough space to students and teachers to ensure safety. We plan on making small groups that will be allowed in school at a time. As students start to come in, will we really understand how that impacts our maintenance budgets,” said Suman Puvvaladasu.

He added that the school, like many others in this segment, has suffered major losses, almost to the tune of Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh per month on transport. He said that at least 1,500 schools in the city are planning to reach out to banks that lend loans for commercial transport to extend a moratorium.