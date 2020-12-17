Nation Other News 16 Dec 2020 Old man attacked by ...
Old man attacked by leopard in Anantapur district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 17, 2020, 3:00 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2020, 3:00 am IST
Pathanna came out of his house in the wee hours to answer nature's call and suddenly, a leopard attacked him
ANANTAPUR: A leopard attacked and injured an old villager Pathanna at Nachepalli village in Rolla mandal of Anantapur district during early hours of Wednesday.

According to residents of Nachepalli village, located close to a hillock near a forest, Pathanna came out of his house in the wee hours to answer nature’s call. Suddenly, a leopard attacked him. Pathanna started screaming which alerted the villagers who ran towards the leopard. Following this, the wild cat vanished into the nearby hillock area.

 

The old man suffered injury in his knee region. He was shifted to Hindupur hospital for treatment, where he is stated to be out of danger.

Villagers have demanded that the Forest Department put cages with bait around the Nachepalli forest, as the leopard has been frequently visiting the village for goats and cattle.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur






 

