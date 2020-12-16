Nation Other News 16 Dec 2020 Masks, distances sti ...
Nation, In Other News

Masks, distances still away from people in public

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T SUDHEESH
Published Dec 16, 2020, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Social distancing went for a toss in the city following the government relaxing restrictions in public places like markets, shopping malls
A man wearing mask walks past a mural. (PTI)
 A man wearing mask walks past a mural. (PTI)

CHENNAI: Though the super spreader incident reported at Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) after a brief  lull, the social distancing  is still a casualty in various parts of the City.

Social distancing, which is one of the key weapons in the battle against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, went for a toss in the city on many occasions following the government relaxed restrictions in public spots including markets, shopping malls  and places of worship. The downward trend of Covid 19 spread for the last few months has made people take the virus for granted.

 

It has been seen that people irrespective of children or elderly are regularly roaming around the Thiruvalluvar Salai road, one of the congested highways in Ramapuram, these days.

On Monday evening, a group including at least 50 devotees were found conducting pageantry around the Arasamaram temple near Ramapuram. Apart from this, every morning loads of guest workers without masks on even a single person's face were seen being transported in trucks via Arasamaram temple road every morning.

The street vendors irrespective of fruit or vegetable or flowers in the area, can also be seen selling their goods either without wearing masks or wearing it improperly.

 

Selvi, a fruit vendor on the roadside, said that people lost the seriousness about the Corona as it has become no news and people started talking about vaccines. Everybody is now busy with getting back their business that collapsed due to the lockdowns’, she smiles.  

P.N. Viswan, a resident in Ramapuram, said that people had started thinking that social distancing was a thing of the past. Recently I went to a famous temple at Vadapazhani where I saw hundreds of devotees without maintaining any kind of standard operating procedure. It’s the time for the authorities to make sure of standard operating procedures (SOP) at public places to avoid a fresh round of wave in the city’, he said.     

 

‘Crowds violating social distancing norms are not uncommon in the city especially post Deepavali. The authorities are not strict in implementing these norms these days. Since the election is around the corner, the politicians don’t want to make rules strict. The news reports on the vaccine development have also made a psychological impact on people to flout norms. But it will still take many months to become a full fledged vaccine a reality and get it distributed. So violating social distancing now will be counterproductive’, said Dr. Rex Sargunam, President, Tamil Nadu Health Development Association.

 

Health Secretary Dr J. Radhakrishnan said that IITM local cluster was a lesson for the public as well. He said that so far 978 samples were collected from IITM. Out of which, a result of 25 is awaited. Of the 953 results received, 183 tested positive since December 1.

He said that that instruction has been given to the GCC authorities to conduct RT-PCR test for all people at the campus. He urged the people to make masks mandatory when they step out of home for any purpose. We have given instructions to all universities and colleges to follow Covid19 proto properly. If there is only one mess at the campus, the students should be provided food at the hostel rooms. If anybody fails to follow the rule, we would fine them’, he said.

 

...
Tags: masks social distancing forgotten, back to business after lockdown, chennai not following covid protocol, iiitm students covid positive


Latest From Nation

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks to farmers from Uttarakhand on the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (PTI)

Stop holding parallel talks with other farmer bodies: Protesting unions to govt

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

The 44-year-old journalist who was working with an online portal, died after a mini lorry hit his scooter from behind resulting in fatal injuries. (Representational Image)

High-level probe ordered into Kerala journalist’s death

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes during the second phase of the local body elections, in Ernakulam District of Kerala on December 10, 2020. (PTI)

Local body polls: Counting of votes in Kerala today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Madras IITM to admit 8,154 students for first batch of first-ever online BSc Degree

The 8,154 students included 1,922 female candidates and 6,232 male candidates across India.

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.

Will INS Viraat be allowed to rest in peace?

A file picture of INS Viraat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham