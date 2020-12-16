Nation Other News 16 Dec 2020 Telangana government ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana government assures it will meet school association demands

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2020, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2020, 11:45 pm IST
The TRSMA has demanded that the government give education vouchers worth Rs 20,000 to private and government school students
It is also demanding that the government release a comprehensive academic calendar with exam schedule and release the SSC exam fee notification. — DC Image
 It is also demanding that the government release a comprehensive academic calendar with exam schedule and release the SSC exam fee notification. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The education department has assured the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) that it will meet some of the demands of budget private schools, association general secretary S. Madhusudhan told Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday.

This comes a day after Deccan Chronicle’s ground report on the disheartening conditions and preparedness of budget schools in face of the possible reopening of classes amidst the pandemic.

 

At a meeting on Tuesday with the representatives of TRSMA, education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and special chief secretary Chitra Ramachandran said that some of the demands will be met in the next two or three days.

The agitation that the TRSMA had planned from December 16 to 29 with a charter of demands to the government to save budget schools has been put on hold. 

The association had planned to present its demands to MPs, MLAs and public representatives, hold press conferences and a round table meeting to sensitise the stakeholders. The association had also planned to observe a ‘black day’ and a hunger strike in front of district education offices as well as start a Twitter storm.

 

Madhusudhan said the agitation had been put on hold for three days on the government’s word. If the promise is not fulfilled, the association would go ahead with the agitation, he said.

The TRSMA has demanded that the government give education vouchers worth Rs 20,000 to private and government school students and ‘guru dakshina’ of Rs 7,500 to teachers in private schools during the lockdown period. It is also demanding that the government release a comprehensive academic calendar with exam schedule and release the SSC exam fee notification.

 

The association demanded extension or renewal of recognition till 2021-22 to all schools. They also demanded low-interest loans from the State Finance Corporation with a moratorium of 12 months, and to stop name change of schools.

...
Tags: budget schools telangana, guru dakshina to teachers budget schools, extension of recognition for budget schools telangana, telangana schools seek low-nterest loans from state finance corporation


Latest From Nation

BJP Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh was detained for attempting to prevent construction of a fence around a parcel of land adjacent to Kalika Mata temple at Uppuguda. — DC Image

BJP, MIM activists clash over piece of land in Hyderabad

The Telangana farmers’ solidarity is by way of an indefinite protest they have started at the Dharna Chowk abutting Indira Park in Hyderabad. — DC Image

Telangana ryots protest in solidarity with Delhi farmers

He was shifted to Hindupur hospital for treatment and he is stated to be out of danger.

Old man attacked by leopard in Anantapur district

The women and child welfare department supplied a packet of Vijaya Vajra milk to a pregnant woman.

Frog allegedly found in Vijaya milk; officials call it plastic residue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Will INS Viraat be allowed to rest in peace?

A file picture of INS Viraat

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham