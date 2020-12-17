Frog allegedly found in Vijaya milk; officials call it plastic residue

ANANTAPUR: The remains of a dead frog have reportedly been found in milk supplied by women and child welfare department to a pregnant woman at Rayampalli village in Rayadurgam mandal of the district.

The department had supplied a packet of Vijaya Vajra milk to Indraja. When she opened the packet on Wednesday, she reportedly noticed the dead frog inside.

A video of the frog body parts went viral after villagers captured them on their mobile phones and started forwarding it. Sources said the department had supplied the milk packets for distribution to pregnant women of the village four days ago. The local anganwadi worker distributed the milk packets to pregnant women door to door.

The sachet indicated that the milk was processed in October and has validity for three months. Indraja opened the packet and poured its milk into a vessel for boiling when she discovered the frog.

Officials of ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) visited the village on Wednesday evening along with the coordinator who supplies the milk to anganwadi centres. Rayadurgam ICDS project official P. Rabhavathamma said the milk and its residues have been sent to a lab for testing.

Authorities ruled out that a frog could have been there in the milk. They maintain that the content could be residues of plastic waste that may have got mixed with milk during its processing and packaging at the dairy unit. Villagers, however, maintain that the frog could be seen clearly. It had turned into small residues after many people had touched the frog in the milk.