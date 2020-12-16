FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Wednesday announced its decision to invest $150 million (approximately Rs 1,100 crore) to set up a new global digital hub in Hyderabad.

The innovation and technology development facility will be the company’s largest digital hubs outside of North America and EMEA. The investment significantly expands the automobile manufacturing group’s presence in the country, a company press release said.

FCA ICT India will create nearly 1,000 cutting-edge technology jobs by the end of 2021, the official statement said. FCA has plans to increase hiring over the next two to three years. The newly recruited employees will work on exciting products and concepts that will define the future of mobility at FCA.

The global digital hub will serve as a ‘transformation and innovation engine’ for FCA and drive global IT strategy and deliver excellence through a robust platform, technology and service centers of excellence, it said. The hub will focus on building strategic competencies in niche technology areas such as connected vehicle programs, artificial intelligence, data accelerators, and cloud technologies, among others.

“In the digital era, data is the new currency. Our goal is to build an innovation powerhouse that harnesses the intelligence enabled by data to build exciting new products and services to deliver at the speed of our customers’ expectations,” said Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, FCA, North America and Asia Pacific.

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

The digital hub will expand FCA’s relationships with several ecosystem partners, including strategic partners, start-ups, digital accelerators and universities, and accelerate an innovation agenda, Mr Chamarthi said.

FCA has a major presence in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with headquarters in Mumbai and employs over 3,000 people. With the global digital hub, FCA will be expanding its presence in Telangana. The company has a joint venture vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. The company’s engineering and product development operations are located in Pune and Chennai.

“The $150 million investment in Hyderabad cements our continued commitment to India and our customers,” said Dr. Partha Datta, president and managing director, FCA India.