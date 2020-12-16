Nation Other News 16 Dec 2020 Countdown begins for ...
Nation, In Other News

Countdown begins for PSLV launch tomorrow from Sriharikota

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2020, 11:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2020, 11:00 pm IST
The satellite is envisaged to provide services to extended C-Band to cover the Indian mainland, Andaman, Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands
The PSLV-C50 is being shifted to the second launch pad from the Vehicle Assembly Building at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota range, in Nellore district on Wednesday, ahead of its launch on Thursday. — By arrangement.
 The PSLV-C50 is being shifted to the second launch pad from the Vehicle Assembly Building at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota range, in Nellore district on Wednesday, ahead of its launch on Thursday. — By arrangement.

Nellore: The countdown commenced on Wednesday for the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C50 to place the communication satellite CMS-01 in orbit. The rocket is scheduled to blast off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at the Sriharikota range at Nellore district 3.41 pm on Thursday.

The satellite is envisaged to provide services to the extended C-Band to cover the Indian mainland, Andaman, Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. CMS-01 wil be India’s 42nd communications satellite and the PSLV-C50 the 22nd flight of the rocket in the ‘XL’ configuration with strap-on motors. This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from the SDSC.

 

Shar officials said that the operation to fill fuel into different stages of the vehicle is going on. Indian Space Research Organisation has arranged for live telecast of the launch through Doordarshan at 3.10 pm on Thursday besides livestreaming it on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pslv launch shar, satellite c-band to india, lakshadweep, communication satellite cms-01, isro satellite launch


Latest From Nation

BJP Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh was detained for attempting to prevent construction of a fence around a parcel of land adjacent to Kalika Mata temple at Uppuguda. — DC Image

BJP, MIM activists clash over piece of land in Hyderabad

The Telangana farmers’ solidarity is by way of an indefinite protest they have started at the Dharna Chowk abutting Indira Park in Hyderabad. — DC Image

Telangana ryots protest in solidarity with Delhi farmers

He was shifted to Hindupur hospital for treatment and he is stated to be out of danger.

Old man attacked by leopard in Anantapur district

The women and child welfare department supplied a packet of Vijaya Vajra milk to a pregnant woman.

Frog allegedly found in Vijaya milk; officials call it plastic residue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Will INS Viraat be allowed to rest in peace?

A file picture of INS Viraat

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham