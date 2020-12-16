Business Companies 16 Dec 2020 Apache to build a Rs ...
Business, Companies

Apache to build a Rs. 70-crore leather industry in Pulivendula

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2020, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2020, 11:50 pm IST
Jagan to lay foundation stone on December 24 for the unit, which will employ 2,000 local people
The Apache site is behind Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) College of Engineering. — DC Image
 The Apache site is behind Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) College of Engineering. — DC Image

KADAPA: A sign of state government’s keenness in developing Kadapa district as an industrial zone is Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laying the foundation stone for a unit of Apache Intelligent SEZ, a well-known footwear manufacturer, in Pulivendula on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Apache will be investing Rs. 70 crore in the leather industry, which will provide employment to around 2,000 local people, officials disclosed. Incidentally, the Chief Minister will be in Pulivendula, his home town, to participate in Christmas celebrations on December 25.

 

Representatives of Apache Group had recently met District Collector Chevuri Harikiran to discuss various issues related to establishment of their unit in Pulivendula.

Anil Kumar Reddy, special officer, Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA), last week showed company representatives the space allotted to Apache in the Industrial Development Park (IDP) of the town. Company deputy general manager Muthu Govindaswamy and his team inspected the 27.94 acres area allotted to their unit.

The Apache site is behind Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) College of Engineering. Landscaping work at the industry is already underway. District industries general manager Chand Basha, APIIC general manager Vijayalaxmi, and other officers interacted with the team led by Govindaswamy on Wednesday.

 

Company representatives have entered into an agreement with an event organiser based in Hyderabad regarding arrangements for the inaugural ceremony on the Christmas Eve.

Apache’s headquarters is at Inagaluru near Srikalahasti in Chittoor district. District collector Harikiran reiterated that the CM is determined to develop Kadapa district industrially.

...
Tags: kadapa industrial development, apache leather industry pulivendula, christmas eve opening apache pulivendula, industrial development park pulivendula


Latest From Business

Callers will soon be required to add '0' prefix for making calls from landlines to mobile phones in the country. (Pixabay)

Landline to mobile calls get zero prefix

Outside view of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020. Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) plunged as much as 20 per cent -- lower circuit -- on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a 30-day moratorium on the cash-strapped lender, restricting cash withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per month. (PTI Photo)

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shareholders to get nothing after merger with DBS India

A worker wearing PPE kit sprays disinfectant inside a shopping mall after authorities eased restrictions during Unlock 4.0, in Chennai. — PTI photo

COVID-19 effect: Shopping malls coming up at snail’s pace across India

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Lakshmi Vilas Bank placed under moratorium, RBI proposes merger with DBS Bank



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Dr. Reddy’s releases Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment under brand name Redyx

Dr Reddy's launches Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment in India. (AP Photo)

Amul forays into edible oil segment, to invest Rs 1,500 crore for processing plants

Amul to invest Rs 1,500 cr in 2 yrs to set up dairy, edible oil, bakery, potato processing plants. (AFP Photo)

Accenture to lay off 5% of its 'low performing' workforce

Accenture plans to reduce workforce. (Photo- PTI)

Samsung heir charged with committing fraud to ensure his succession

Lee Jae-yong is already separately being retried on charges of bribery, embezzlement and other offences in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

Happiest Minds record listing is sign of India's digital drive

Ashok Soota, promoter of Happiest Minds.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham