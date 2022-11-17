  
ANGRAU in top league among agriculture universities: Shekhawat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 17, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (DC File Photo)
NELLORE: Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Wednesday that  new crop varieties are being developed using modern technology as part of efforts to ensure food security for the country.

He was addressing students and teachers of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University along with AP agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and water resources minister Ambati Rambabu, in Tirupati.

Shekhawat said he was elated over the honorary doctorate conferred on him by Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University. Appreciating the contributions of the scientists and staff of the university to the agriculture sector, the central minister said: “I am proud to inform you all that Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University is held in high esteem and it holds the 11th place among our 74 agriculture universities.”

He noted that the country achieved self-sufficiency in the production of foodgrains and is exporting these to world markets because of the exemplary efforts of the scientists and the farmers and farm workers.

State agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said NG Ranga Agriculture University is playing a key role in development of the agriculture sector. Rice varieties such as BPT 5204 (Samba Masuri), MTU 7029 (Swarna) and MTU 1001 (Vijetha) developed by ANGRAU became very popular, he said.

Referring to the use of drones for spraying operations, Kakani said AP is effecting revolutionary changes in crop management and giving top priority to the agriculture sector. Some 10,778 Rythu Bharosa centres were established to provide technical support to farmers with the cooperation of the agriculture university.

Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy, Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy, Chittoor MP Reddappa, Ranga varsity vice chancellor Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Sri Venkateswara veterinary university VC Padmanabha Reddy were present.

