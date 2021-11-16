Nation Other News 16 Nov 2021 IT firms in two mind ...
Nation, In Other News

IT firms in two minds over work from office

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Nov 16, 2021, 3:11 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2021, 6:50 am IST
While major IT companies are continuing to offer work from home flexibility, a few other companies are experimenting with hybrid models
While the overall mood is to continue being cautious about going back to normal, there is increasing demand for companies to improve the work environment in offices. Representational Image. (DC Image)
 While the overall mood is to continue being cautious about going back to normal, there is increasing demand for companies to improve the work environment in offices. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Even as fears of the third wave of Covid are still lingering, some of the companies with low employee count are making it mandatory for workers to come back to office. While major IT companies are continuing to offer work from home flexibility, a few other companies are experimenting with hybrid models.

Currently, just about 8 per cent of the total workforce in the city’s IT industry has been working out of offices, Krishna Yedula, secretary general, Cyberabad security council, said. Although several companies are preparing to get employees back to office, at least partially, a section of companies are not fully ready to open owing to the bad experiences during the second wave of the pandemic.

 

“Our company has already alerted us to be prepared to return to office in January. However, nothing is for sure at the moment,” said Venkatesh Pulluri, a techie who is working from his Karimnagar home. Although it was fun to be working from home initially, it is now getting too cumbersome with extended hours of work, he added.

While the overall mood is to continue being cautious about going back to normal, there is increasing demand for companies to improve the work environment in offices. “Offices need to be redesigned to provide cross-ventilation. Also, medical help in case of emergency should be made available before bringing employees back to office,” said Praveen Chandrahas of the Forum for IT Professionals. “We should also consider improving public transport in the city,” he added.

 

Some of the major companies have extended work from home until June next year. Despite challenges like having to work for extended hours, most employees are unwilling to come back to the office.

...
Tags: work from hom, ​it companies
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

When the court questioned the varsity whether it was willing to conduct a second supplementary exam as a one-time measure because the pandemic crippled all spheres of life, the university said it had to obtain NMC permission. (PTI)

HC reserves orders on MBBS students’ plea

Each lorry has a fuel tank with a capacity of 400 litres. (DC Image)

Highway robbers steal fuel from parked trucks

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy (DC)

Congress to take call on contesting MLC polls today

Driving licences of all those driving drunk will be sent to the concerned RTOs for their suspension as per Sec. 19 of the MV Act. Representational Image. (DC Image)

44 jailed for drunken driving



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Uttar Pradesh to launch ambulance service for cows in December

For the first time in the history of the state, the Yogi Adityanath government gave funds to cow shelters for keeping stray cattle. (PTI file image)

Noted historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away

Babasaheb Purandare (Facebook)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe in ISRO spy case: Kerala High Court told

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala: Green summit calls for change in development concepts to solve climate issues

Dr. TV Sajeev, scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute speaks at the Green Kerala Summit organized by Kerala State Sunni Students Federation. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->