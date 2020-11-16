The Indian Premier League 2020

Telangana announces 50% rebate in property tax, 13L owners to benefit in Hyderabad

Published Nov 16, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2020, 12:51 pm IST
Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao announced the tax relief as a Diwali gift
The rebate will be applicable to those who pay tax of up to Rs 15,000 a year in the GHMC limits
HYDERABAD: The state government has announced a 50 per cent rebate in property tax in the state. The rebate will be applicable to those who pay tax of up to Rs 15,000 a year in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are and up to Rs 10,000 in other municipalities. The decision is expected to benefit nearly 13 lakh property owners in the city limits.

Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao announced the tax relief as a Diwali gift on Saturday. He said that the tax rebate would be applicable for the financial year 2020-21.

 

Rama Rao said that if property tax owners have already paid tax for this year, the amount (50 percent balance) will be adjusted in the next financial year. It may be recalled that the government had extended property tax relief during the last elections in 2016, because of which those paying up to Rs 1,000 tax a year paid only Rs 101.

Rama Rao said that the government would continue to disburse Rs 10,000 relief to the recent flood victims in the Greater Hyderabad area. He appealed to the people to register their names in Mee Seva centres and provide bank details to avail the benefit.

 

Apart from this, the state government also enhanced monthly salaries of sanitation workers from Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,500 in recognition of their services during Covid-19 pandemic.

The tax rebate was given reportedly in view of the ensuing elections to GHMC. The State Election Commission (SEC) has already initiated election arrangements and the notification is expected soon.

 

Tags: property tax telangana, property tax payers municipalities telangana, ktr property tax telangana, property owners tax relief telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


