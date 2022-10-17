  
Nation Other News 16 Oct 2022 Hyderabad to see 18 ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad to see 18 per cent of partial solar eclipse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Oct 17, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 10:41 am IST
Experts stressed on the precautions to be taken while viewing a solar eclipse. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
 Experts stressed on the precautions to be taken while viewing a solar eclipse. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

HYDERABAD: The partial solar eclipse on October 25, the second of the year, will be first one that will be visible over the country and as excited enthusiasts. The first solar eclipse, on April 30, was not visible in India.

The eclipse will become visible in Hyderabad at 4.59 pm. At its maximum phase, Hyderabad will be able to see 18.7 per cent of the Sun covered by the Moon. The eclipse will conclude at 6.32 pm, after sunset at 5.58 pm, said Director of Planetary Society of India, N. Sri Raghunandan Kumar.

“Generally, it is observed that a solar eclipse occurs either two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse,” said Dr D. Shanti Priya, head of the department of astronomy, Osmania University. “We will be observing a partial lunar eclipse on November 8.”

November 8 will see the moon rise with the eclipse at 5.40 pm and end at 6.19 pm.

Experts stressed on the precautions to be taken while viewing a solar eclipse.

Dr Shanti Priya said that one must never look at the Sun directly through a pair of binoculars, a telescope, or the unaided eye. It is recommended to use special eclipse glasses or welder’s goggles rated 14 or higher should be used to observe the sun during an eclipse. The safest way to observe an eclipse is indirectly by using a pinhole camera that you can be made easily at home.

Raghunandan Kumar stressed the use of solar filters to observe the solar eclipse.

While busting the superstitious belief about the eclipse he said, “If the eclipse would have any adverse effect on pregnant women, either the WHO or the health ministry would give an advisory on the same. Since this is just a superstitious belief, people should realize that this is just a myth and not put any kind of pressure on the pregnant women during the eclipse”.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth, fully or partially

During a partial eclipse, the Moon and the Sun are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon does not completely cover the Sun.

This gives the Sun a crescent shape or makes it appear as if a “bite” has been taken out, depending on how much of it is covered by the Moon.

Partial eclipse over Hyderabad:

Date: October 25

Start: 4.59 pm

End: 6.32 pm

Sunset: 5.58 pm

At Maximum: 18.7& covered.

Precautions

Never look at the Sun with binoculars, a telescope, or unaided eye

Always special eclipse glasses, welder’s goggles rated 14 or higher

Safest way to observe an eclipse is indirectly by using a pinhole camera

...
Tags: partial solar eclipse, hyderabad solar eclipse, solar filters
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Good places to be for ring-of-fire solar eclipse: Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Gharsana
6 eclipses to occur this year, 3 visible in India

Latest From Nation

A Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday. (ANI)

Chennai: Jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to staff for Diwali

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at the UPCC office in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors

Rambabu said Visakhapatnam is the most important, very beautiful and largest city in the state. Visakhapatnam is a city that can compete with Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. — ANI

Pawan, Naidu responsible for Vizag disturbances , says Rambabu

Police detain Jana sena activists outside the Novotel Hotel while they protest police action against Pawan Kalyan. (DC)

Airport scuffle: Cops book 28 Jana Sena leaders



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

RGV kicks up storm on internet by calling music ban at pubs “Talibanisation”

Ram Gopal Varma passionately advocated removal of all such restrictions against free spirit and liberty. (Photo: Facebook)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->