Hyderabad to see 18 per cent of partial solar eclipse

HYDERABAD: The partial solar eclipse on October 25, the second of the year, will be first one that will be visible over the country and as excited enthusiasts. The first solar eclipse, on April 30, was not visible in India.

The eclipse will become visible in Hyderabad at 4.59 pm. At its maximum phase, Hyderabad will be able to see 18.7 per cent of the Sun covered by the Moon. The eclipse will conclude at 6.32 pm, after sunset at 5.58 pm, said Director of Planetary Society of India, N. Sri Raghunandan Kumar.

“Generally, it is observed that a solar eclipse occurs either two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse,” said Dr D. Shanti Priya, head of the department of astronomy, Osmania University. “We will be observing a partial lunar eclipse on November 8.”

November 8 will see the moon rise with the eclipse at 5.40 pm and end at 6.19 pm.

Experts stressed on the precautions to be taken while viewing a solar eclipse.

Dr Shanti Priya said that one must never look at the Sun directly through a pair of binoculars, a telescope, or the unaided eye. It is recommended to use special eclipse glasses or welder’s goggles rated 14 or higher should be used to observe the sun during an eclipse. The safest way to observe an eclipse is indirectly by using a pinhole camera that you can be made easily at home.

Raghunandan Kumar stressed the use of solar filters to observe the solar eclipse.

While busting the superstitious belief about the eclipse he said, “If the eclipse would have any adverse effect on pregnant women, either the WHO or the health ministry would give an advisory on the same. Since this is just a superstitious belief, people should realize that this is just a myth and not put any kind of pressure on the pregnant women during the eclipse”.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth, fully or partially

During a partial eclipse, the Moon and the Sun are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon does not completely cover the Sun.

This gives the Sun a crescent shape or makes it appear as if a “bite” has been taken out, depending on how much of it is covered by the Moon.

Partial eclipse over Hyderabad:

Date: October 25

Start: 4.59 pm

End: 6.32 pm

Sunset: 5.58 pm

At Maximum: 18.7& covered.

Precautions

Never look at the Sun with binoculars, a telescope, or unaided eye

Always special eclipse glasses, welder’s goggles rated 14 or higher

Safest way to observe an eclipse is indirectly by using a pinhole camera