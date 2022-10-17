Harish Rao nails Rajgopal’s Rs 3,000 pension promise

Minister T. Harish Rao and senior TRS leaders slammed BJP Munugode bypoll candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for promising to give Rs 3,000 per month pension to people if they elected the BJP. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Minister T. Harish Rao and senior TRS leaders slammed BJP Munugode bypoll candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for promising to give Rs 3,000 per month pension to people if they elected the BJP on November 3.

He pointed out that BJP-ruled Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra provided less than Rs 1,000 as pension and demanded that Rajgopal Reddy explain how he would persuade the BJP leadership to provide Rs 3,000 pension in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao, said, "BJP and Rajgopal Reddy are trying to win the bypoll with false promises and claims. Rajgopal is promising Rs 3,000 pension if the BJP wins. Even the BJP government in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat is giving Rs 750 pension. The BJP governments in Maharashtra and Karnataka are giving Rs 1,000 and Rs 750 respectively.”

He said the TRS had promised Rs 2,106 pension in the 2018 Assembly polls and had implemented it. “How can BJP give Rs 3,000 pension in Telangana? Rajgopal Reddy should answer this. If he is really sincere, he should ensure that Modi and Amit Shah make a statement on giving Rs 3,000 pension in Telangana state," Harish Rao said.

He recalled that the BJP had promised Rs 3,000 pension to farmers and the unemployed during the Dubbak and Huzurabad byelections in 2020 and 2021, but was yet to deliver. Harish Rao also reminded the BJP of its promise to provide furniture, bikes, and cars damaged in heavy floods in Hyderabad in 2021, during the GHMC elections.

"They won Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls. They also won 48 seats in GHMC. Did they fulfill any of their promises made to people even after two years? They are under the impression that they can cheat people and win the bypoll. But they should realise that they can't cheat people all the time. Telangana people realised BJP's cheap tactics and are eagerly waiting to teach them a fitting lesson," he stated.

Former minister C. Laxma Reddy, MLA A. Jeevan Reddy, MP K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy, and GHMC former mayor Bonthu Rammohan were present.