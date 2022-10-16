  
Nation Other News 16 Oct 2022 Dilip Mahalanabis wh ...
Nation, In Other News

Dilip Mahalanabis who save millions of lives with ORS passes away

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Oct 16, 2022, 9:44 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 9:44 pm IST
Dilip Mahalanabis (Twitter/@Edmondfernandes)
  Dilip Mahalanabis (Twitter/@Edmondfernandes)

KOLKATA: Dilip Mahalanabis, a doctor who became world famous for creating Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) that saved millions of lives of refugees during the 1971 Liberation War, passed away at a private hospital early Sunday. He was 87.

The member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital at EM Bypass in Kolkata two weeks ago with old-age related ailments. He was later diagnosed with lung infection.

At around 2.50 am on Sunday, the noted pediatrician-turned-clinical scientist died. Born on November 12 in 1934, Dr Mahalanabis graduated from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in 1958 and started his practice in paediatrics.

He joined the National Health Service in London two years later and did his MRCP. Dr Mahalanabis later joined Johns Hopkins University, which had an international centre at Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata for the cholera treatment.

In 1964, Dr Mahalanabis returned to India and started his research on oral rehydration therapy, consisting of a mixture of table salt, baking soda and commercial glucose to treat diarrheal diseases.

In 1971 when the Bangladesh Liberation War broke out, millions of refugees fled from former East Pakistan and took shelter in various camps in West Bengal. An outbreak of Cholera infected many of them, Dr Mahalanabis along with his staff used the ORT which not only reduced the death rate among the refugees but also curbed the spread of the disease.

The ORT later came to be known as ORS globally with the publication of his work in Johns Hopkins Medical Journal and Lancet. Between 1980s and 1990s, Dr Mahalanabis worked as a medical officer in the Diarrheal Disease Control Programme of the World Health Organization, Geneva. In 1990, he established the Society for Applied Studies in West Bengal.

...
Tags: dilip mahalanabis, ors


Latest From Nation

Shah said that eight states had started work on preparing engineering textbooks in their mother tongue. Research and development would also start in regional languages. — PTI

Amit Shah launches MBBS course in Hindi, says NEP will reverse brain drain

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said the EC would deploy central forces to ensure smooth conduct of the byelection. (Photo: DC/file photo)

Kishan Reddy hints at deploying central forces for Munugode bypolls

Family members and relatives of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead allegedly by militants in Shopian, during his funeral in Jammu (PTI Photo)

AAP activists detained as protests against killing of Kashmiri Pandit rock Jammu

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the BJP government will come back to power in 2024 (Photo: PTI)

Huge BJP wave in Gujarat, party will break all records this time: Anurag Thakur



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

RGV kicks up storm on internet by calling music ban at pubs “Talibanisation”

Ram Gopal Varma passionately advocated removal of all such restrictions against free spirit and liberty. (Photo: Facebook)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->