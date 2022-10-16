ACP wins hearts with strict check, kind baby handling at exam centre

ACP Kalkota Giri Kumar takes care of one-month-old baby outside an examination centre as its mother takes TSPSC Group-I examination at Akarapu Sharath Chandrika Devi Memorial government college for Women in Warangal city on Sunday. — DC Image

WARANGAL: A police official here won the hearts of the people on Sunday for taking care of a one-month-old baby outside a centre, where her mother was taking the TSPSC Group-I examination.

The picture of assistant commissioner of police Kolkata Giri Kumar cradling the baby went viral on social media, with people responding positively to the officer’s action.

Sources said Kumar was inspecting the Akarapu Sharath Chandrika Devi Memorial Government College for Women when he noticed women police personnel trying to pacify a baby.

The ACP stepped in and helped calmed the baby, with the help of the other personnel at the spot.

Later, the ACP posted a picture on social media with the caption: “Mother inside the examination centre appearing for Group-I preliminary examinations, Her daughter a one-month-old baby outside crying for her mother for feeding. Mother is sweating for employment inside the examination hall, it's a hard time for both. I wish you both all the best.”

The TSPSC Group-I examination went off peacefully in the erstwhile Warangal district, with 7,374 of 9,716 registered members turning up. In Hanamkonda district, 16,605 of the 21,025 registered members took the Group-I exam.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, 1,915 members appeared for the examination out of 2,373 applicants. In Mulugu district, 1,574 of 1,933 registered persons appeared for the exam. In Jangaon district, 3,410 had registered, with 2,810 showing up for the test, while in Mahbubabad, 3,279 of the 4,052 registered persons took the test.