Nation Other News 16 Oct 2021 HMDA to build 17 app ...
Nation, In Other News

HMDA to build 17 approach roads to 2BHK housing sites

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 17, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2021, 12:00 am IST
All 17 approach roads are expected to be completed by December before handing over the houses to beneficiaries
HMDA has decided to lay approach roads to double bedroom housing sites in the city at an estimated cost Rs 51 crore, excluding land acquisition costs. (DC file photo)
 HMDA has decided to lay approach roads to double bedroom housing sites in the city at an estimated cost Rs 51 crore, excluding land acquisition costs. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to lay approach roads to double bedroom housing sites in the city at an estimated cost Rs 51 crore, excluding land acquisition costs.

These sites are located at Edula Nagulapally, Bachupally, Thumkunta, Shakepally, Narsingi, Rampally, Mankhal, Ameenpur, Gagillapur, Bandaraviryal, Bacharam, Bogoram, Mohabath Nagar, Jawaharnagar, Mallapur, and Injapur in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.

 

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had constructed 6,240 two-bedroom (2 BHK) houses in Rampally near Singapore Township with facilities on par with gated communities, as part of providing dignified housing to weaker sections of the society. The civic body had spent Rs 541.83 crore on this project. Likewise, the state government has entrusted construction of approach roads to HMDA. It has released GO No. 157 dated September 22 for the purpose.

The new 2BHK houses will have facilities like in gated communities, such as roads, electricity, sewage plant, park, greenery, walking track and bus terminals. The construction cost of each flat is Rs 7.90 lakh and cost for amenities Rs 75,000. The entire cost of the project is being incurred by the government.

 

A senior HMDA official said the authority has already invited tenders for the project. All 17 approach roads are expected to be completed by December before handing over the houses to beneficiaries.

...
Tags: hyderabad metropolitan development authority (hmda), approach roads, 2 bhk houses
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Galla Jayadev, a politician and industrialist, is the managing director of Amara Raja Group. (DC Image)

Amara Raja Group enters Forbes 500 best employers list

Narsimhulu was with the Telugu Desam for over three decades and quit the party in 2018 and he left TD to join BJP in 2019. (Twitter)

M. Narsimhulu to join TRS tomorrow

Dr. Goel asked the officials to take steps to prevent heavy rush while ensuring social distancing, face masks and hand sanitization. Representational Image. (PTI)

Ensure Covid guidelines in Huzurabad: Chief poll officer

An official communique received by this newspaper said that the GDA has in its order issued on Saturday terminated the services of Anees-ul-Islam Research Officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). (Twitter)

Geelani’s grandson dismissed from govt service over security concerns



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Reliance announces launch of premium mall 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

The precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre. (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflow due to heavy rainfall, several areas flooded

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days. (ANI)

IT lens on Pawar sisters

Speaking with the reporters, Pawar said that he and his institutions are regularly paying the taxes and being a finance minister of the state, he knows its importance. (PTI)

Sonu Sood gets one more temple in Telangana's Khammam

Gurram Venkatesh, a resident of Garlapada village in Khammam district built a temple for the Dabangg actor with the help of his family. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->