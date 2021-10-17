HMDA to build 17 approach roads to 2BHK housing sites

HMDA has decided to lay approach roads to double bedroom housing sites in the city at an estimated cost Rs 51 crore, excluding land acquisition costs. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to lay approach roads to double bedroom housing sites in the city at an estimated cost Rs 51 crore, excluding land acquisition costs.

These sites are located at Edula Nagulapally, Bachupally, Thumkunta, Shakepally, Narsingi, Rampally, Mankhal, Ameenpur, Gagillapur, Bandaraviryal, Bacharam, Bogoram, Mohabath Nagar, Jawaharnagar, Mallapur, and Injapur in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had constructed 6,240 two-bedroom (2 BHK) houses in Rampally near Singapore Township with facilities on par with gated communities, as part of providing dignified housing to weaker sections of the society. The civic body had spent Rs 541.83 crore on this project. Likewise, the state government has entrusted construction of approach roads to HMDA. It has released GO No. 157 dated September 22 for the purpose.

The new 2BHK houses will have facilities like in gated communities, such as roads, electricity, sewage plant, park, greenery, walking track and bus terminals. The construction cost of each flat is Rs 7.90 lakh and cost for amenities Rs 75,000. The entire cost of the project is being incurred by the government.

A senior HMDA official said the authority has already invited tenders for the project. All 17 approach roads are expected to be completed by December before handing over the houses to beneficiaries.