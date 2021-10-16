21 people injured in Andhra Pradesh's Banni fight

Kurnool: The Dasara festivities at Devaragattu village in Holagonda Mandal of Kurnool district turned violent with 21 people suffered injuries. The injured has been admitted to Adoni and Alur hospitals.

Kurnool SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said as many as 21 people were injured, none of them seriously, during the Banni stick fight, a traditional ritual among the villagers during the Dasara festivities.

“At least 50,000 people from Karnataka and Telugu states have reached Devaragattu village to watch the Mala Malleswara Swamy temple festival, as part of which Banni fight is being organised,” he said.

However, according to unconfirmed reports at least 100 people have been injured in the stick fight.

Every year, Banni fight is being held on Vijayadashami day.

Legend has it that Lord Shiva took the form of Bhairava and clobbered two demons, Mani and Mallasura, with sticks. Hundreds lost their lives and blood flowed in streams during the fight. Devaragattu locals enact that scene during Dasara.

The battle starts at the stroke of midnight. People stream in from neighboring villages like Neradiki, Neradiki Thanda and Kothapet carrying idols of Mala Malleswara Swamy to participate in the festivities. On the demons’ side are people drawn from Ellarthy, Arikeri, Maddigeri, Nitranatta and Sulavai villages. They try to snatch the idols from God's team and a battle breaks out.