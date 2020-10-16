TS PGECET 2020: 86.01 per cent candidates clear the test

Hyderabad: A total of 86.01 per cent have qualified out of 16,807 candidates who had appeared for the TS PGECET 2020, as per the results announced on Friday. Out of 22,282 candidates, who had registered for the test, 16,807 appeared, while 14,456 candidates, including 6,663 women candidates, have qualified.

The percentage of qualifying male candidates stood at 46.37%, whereas 39.64% female candidates qualified in the exams conducted for admissions into ME/MTec/March/MPharm, Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) programmes that was conducted in 19 subjects from September 21 to 24.