The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 16 Oct 2020 JNTU, Jawaharlal Neh ...
Nation, In Other News

JNTU, Jawaharlal Nehru Fine Arts University further reschedule exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 16, 2020, 4:25 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2020, 4:25 am IST
Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will hold its ninth convocation ceremony today
JNTU Hyderabad
 JNTU Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The JNTUH on Thursday announced further postponement of all UG & PG regular and supplementary exams scheduled for October 16, owing to road blockages, power and network issues caused by heavy rains. The revised date of exams will be intimated later.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University also announced on Thursday that the entrance exam for admissions to its four year BFA and B. Design courses offered in the constituent colleges for the academic year 2020-21, has been postponed to November 1 and 2 due to unprecedented rains. The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to take place on October 18 and 19. 

 

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will hold its ninth convocation ceremony today at the JN Auditorium, where Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dr. D Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, Chairman, DRDO Government of India and Director General, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), will deliver the Convocation Address.

...
Tags: jawaharlal nehru technological university (jntu), telangana rains, jawaharlal nehru architecture and fine arts university


Latest From Nation

Leaders of the participating parties at the meeting.

People's Alliance: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition join hands to restore Art. 370

Rescue efforts were in full swing.

Rain fury in Telangana: At least 50 people dead, Rs 5K crore lost

P Vetrivel

Former Tamil Nadu MLA P Vetrivel dies of COVID-19

The Dasara festival in Mysuru

Mysuru to see low-key Dasara festivities amid COVID-19 pandemic



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KXI Match 31, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KXIP Match 31, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RAJ Match 30, Delhi Capitals win by 13 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RR Match 30, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs CHE Match 29, Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KKR Match 28, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 82 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Match 27, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 27, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs RAJ Match 26, Rajasthan Royals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS RR Match 26, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nirbhay missile fails during trial

File photo

Man paddles wife 90km to hospital in Odisha's Puri district

Kabir Bhoi carrying wife on a rented trolley rickshaw. — DC photo

Ram Vilas Paswan always read writing on the wall

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ramvilas Paswan after his demise on Thursday evening, at his Janpath residence in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)

Modi hai to mumkin hai: Rahul's jibe at PM over possible lowest GDP growth since 1947

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing BJP's election slogan. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham