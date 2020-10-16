JNTU, Jawaharlal Nehru Fine Arts University further reschedule exams

Hyderabad: The JNTUH on Thursday announced further postponement of all UG & PG regular and supplementary exams scheduled for October 16, owing to road blockages, power and network issues caused by heavy rains. The revised date of exams will be intimated later.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University also announced on Thursday that the entrance exam for admissions to its four year BFA and B. Design courses offered in the constituent colleges for the academic year 2020-21, has been postponed to November 1 and 2 due to unprecedented rains. The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to take place on October 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will hold its ninth convocation ceremony today at the JN Auditorium, where Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dr. D Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, Chairman, DRDO Government of India and Director General, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), will deliver the Convocation Address.