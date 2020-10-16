GHMC tops COVID cases as Telangana tally crosses 2 lakhs

The Indian Premier League 2020

The recovery rate in Telangana was 88.79 per cent, while it was 87.5 per cent in the country
A worker makes an effigy of Ravana for the upcoming Dussehra festival, in Hyderabad. — PTI photo
 A worker makes an effigy of Ravana for the upcoming Dussehra festival, in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,554 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,19,224 while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 1,256, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 249, followed by Rangareddy (128) and Medchal Malkajgiri (118) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 pm on October 15.

 

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,94,653 while 23,203 are under treatment.

As many as 43,916 samples were tested on October 15.

Cumulatively, 37,46,963 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population crossed the one lakh figure at 1, 00,670, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 88.79 per cent, while it was 87.5 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 19,251.

 

