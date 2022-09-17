  
Nation, Current Affairs

Kavita denies allegations on ED notices

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 17, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 7:46 am IST
TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twitter)
 TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC K. Kavitha on Friday denied allegations that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had served notices on her in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. Speculation had erupted on social media earlier in the day regarding the notices being served on Kavitha, following extensive ED raids across the country.

Responding to the speculation, Kavitha said that she had not received any notice from the ED. “The media is being misled by the malicious propaganda of people sitting in Delhi. I request all the media houses to rather utilise your time in showing the truth. To save some precious time for the TV viewers,  I would like to clarify that I have not received any notice," Kavita said on Twitter.

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), k. kavitha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


