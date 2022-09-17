Alarming rise in food adulteration in govt schools and colleges across Telangana

Officials informed about 670 government schools, intermediate colleges, and hostels were inspected across the state and noticed that the authorities are paying less attention to food safety. (Representational Photo: AFP)

HYDERABAD: Food safety department officials informed that there has been an alarming rise in food adulteration in government schools and intermediate colleges across Telangana, including Hyderabad. Most cases were reported in Warangal, Jagtial, Yadadri, Mahbubnagar and Sircilla, Hyderabad. Officials informed about 670 government schools, intermediate colleges, and hostels were inspected across the state and noticed that the authorities are paying less attention to food safety.

“More food adulteration complaints are especially reported from residential schools and hostels. Lizards, worms are spotted in food and expired food supplements are being used which is impacting the student’s health. Many students were also hospitalised and are now out of danger. No proper sanitation is maintained and the raw material storage area is also very dirty,” said an official from the food safety department.

The official added that recently around 670 government schools and intermediate colleges, hostels were inspected. Most of them are not paying attention to food safety and rats and snakes are also spotted in the kitchen. In fact, another official mentioned that a snake also bit a student in Kamareddy District and sadly, he died.

The major reason for negligence is because the workers are less in number and they are least bothered about food safety as they are hired on a contract basis. Food adulteration is also reported in the mid-day meals supplied to the state, added officials.

“The government must really take action and hire staff in the residential and government schools. There are only three workers and one cook for 300 to 400 students. Manpower is extremely less, which is resulting in negligence and improper sanitation. Thus, even after inspection and warning, no action is taken by the school management,” added officials.

Ronald Rose, Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), said that a few days ago, a frog was found in the vessel of cooked food, and the person responsible was fired. The incident happened in Vikarabad district and the entire food item had to be re-cooked. However, he added that the teachers are now supposed to have food with the students and give regular feedback. “I agree that there are lapses, but we are also taking strict action against those responsible and conducting regular inspections,” he said.

The manager of Mana Trust, which provides mid-day meals to government school students in Hyderabad, has said that the government is yet to pay them Rs 500 crore due. "The quality of the food will definitely get better if the government increases the budget by at least 30 per cent. This is not sufficient to provide good quality food," he said.

There are going to be awareness programmes in a few districts in the state about food safety which is not just restricted to school staff members but also for cooks and cleaners. The government is taking action and conducting inspections regularly in schools, added officials from the food safety department.