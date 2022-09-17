  
Nation Other News 16 Sep 2022 Adivasis launch pada ...
Nation, In Other News

Adivasis launch padayatras for removal of Lambadas from ST list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILALLAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 17, 2022, 2:59 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Adivasis are agitating to press their demand that the state and central governments remove the Lambadas from the ST list. — Representational Image/DC
 Adivasis are agitating to press their demand that the state and central governments remove the Lambadas from the ST list. — Representational Image/DC

ADILABAD: Adivasis have launched padayatras demanding that the state and central governments remove Lambadas from the ST list.

The protest action comes at a time when the state government was inaugurating Bhanjara as also an Adivasi Bhavan in Hyderabad and the Congress and BJP demanding that the state government implement 10 per cent reservation to tribals in the state.

The padayatras are also seen in the context of a pressure tactic when elections are approaching in the state.

The adivasis allege that Lambadas are continuing illegally in the ST list and this is against the Constitutional provisions. They are also demanding issuing of pattas to the podu lands and restoring the GO 3. They are raising altogether 15 demands.

The padayatra from Adilabad will cover 110 km for its culmination at the historical Jodeghat in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Padayatras were launched from Asifabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and Mancherial districts on September 15 and these would reach Jodeghat on September 21. A public meeting will be held at historical Jodeghat and Thudum Debba leaders will announce their future course of action.

Adivasis of villages en route are welcoming the padayatras with traditional drum beats and joining the yatra for some distance. Adivasi leaders garlanded statues of Komaram Bheem and BR Ambedkar along their way. Elderly men and women are also participating in the padayatra along with the youths.

Thudum Debba district president Godam Ganesh alleged that chief minister Chandrashekar Rao has again cheated the adivasis vis-à-vis a promise of constituting district-level coordination committees on podu issue.

This was nothing but postponing the issuing of pattas to the podu lands that have been cultivated for long by the adivasis, he said.

He urged the state government to take all possible steps to resolve the podu land issue without wasting time on new committees.

Godam Ganesh said Lambadas were continuing in the ST list from 1976. They gained entry into the list through “fraudulent” means during the Emergency time, he alleged.

Lambadas were not in the ST list under Article 342 of the Indian Constitution and the inclusion was done without the required recommendation from official agencies based on the anthropological survey report, he said.

Thudum Debba district general secretary Purka Bapurao alleged the Lambadas were cornering all the benefits meant for the tribals in education and employment.

Thudum Debba state president Bursa Pochaiah was leading a padayatra that began from Gundala of Tiryani of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Thudum Debba senior leaders Mukthi Raju, Sidam Bheemrao, Kodapa Nagesh, Shyam Rao, Uyke Sanjeev,  Ramdas, Pushpa Rani, Godam Renuka and Soyam Lalitha were participating in the padayatra.     

...
Tags: adivasi padayatra, lambadas, st list
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 17 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Remove lambadas from ST: Adivasis
Adivasis to escalate fight with Lambadas

Latest From Nation

Officials informed about 670 government schools, intermediate colleges, and hostels were inspected across the state and noticed that the authorities are paying less attention to food safety. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Alarming rise in food adulteration in govt schools and colleges across Telangana

About 66 employees of 104 service were allocated to Bhadradri-Kothagudem district while the district bifurcation was done in 2016 (Representational Image/DC file photo)

Irregularities in PF payment to 104 employees

The Chinese flag flutters in Beijing. (Image: AFP)

China blocks bid to blacklist 26/11 Mumbai attacks LeT handler

A large number of government teachers working in Wankidi mandal took out a rally protesting against GO-317. — Representational Image/DC

Teachers take out rally protesting against GO-317



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi govt leaving no stone unturned to realise dream of a New India: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is

Dalit Bandhu drones run into rough weather

The beneficiaries, after receiving training, are using these drones for spraying pesticides and nano urea over crops being raised by farmers. (Representational Image)

Foundation laid for 21-km solar-roof cycling track on ORR

Minister K.T. Rama Rao said if everything went well, the cycling tracks would be opened to the public from summer next year. (Photo: Twitter)

Karnataka BJP MLA snaps at woman, gets her detained for asking questions

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali. (Photo: Twitter)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->