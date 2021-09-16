Nation Other News 16 Sep 2021 Water bill refund fo ...
Nation, In Other News

Water bill refund for 3 lakh Hyderabad homes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Sep 16, 2021, 9:46 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 9:46 am IST
A whopping 5.60 lakh consumers out of total 10.8 lakh have already availed the free drinking water scheme
To be eligible for the scheme, a consumer should link Aadhaar and have a functional water meter, however, meters are not required for consumers if their locality falls under the slum category. Representational image/AFP
 To be eligible for the scheme, a consumer should link Aadhaar and have a functional water meter, however, meters are not required for consumers if their locality falls under the slum category. Representational image/AFP

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to refund water bills which were paid by the consumers who availed the 20-kilolitre free drinking water scheme in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Authorities said over 3 lakh consumers would receive the refund. The water board did not give any clarity to consumers who failed to avail the scheme within the first cut-off date (April 30) and cleared bills in May and June. The HMWS&SB officials did not even prepare a mechanism nor issued guidelines to consumers who paid the bills and just asked them to continue Aadhaar seeding till August 15 without a mention of rebate.

 

The HMWS&SB, on July 6, suspended issuing of water-cum-sewerage bills for domestic consumers up to August 15. Under the scheme, 2.5 lakh households with water meters and 2 lakh slum households are supposed to receive free 20,000 litres of water per month. To be eligible for the scheme, a consumer should link Aadhaar and have a functional water meter, however, meters are not required for consumers if their locality falls under the slum category. For people living in apartments, consumers need to link Aadhaar for individual flats against their property tax identification (PTIN) number. Only the flats linked against PTIN number and Consumer Account Number (CAN) number on or before August 15 will be eligible for the scheme. Consumers who registered post-August 15 will be served with the water bill from December 2020 to August 2021. Interest will not be levied on such consumers and they need to pay the bill in September.

 

A whopping 5.60 lakh consumers out of total 10.8 lakh have already availed the free drinking water scheme. The water board issued five months bills from January to April to about 4.8 lakh consumers who have not seeded the Aadhaar with the CAN. HMWS&SB officials said 41 percent out of the total 4.8 consumers had already cleared their water bills since they did not link Aadhaar with CAN on or before April 30. About 1.5 lakh consumers who have not done Aadhaar seeding during the first cut-off date have availed the scheme during the extension period. The authorities said the government had asked the water board to give rebate/refund to the consumers who availed the scheme prior to the cut-off date (August 15).

 

A senior water board official on condition of anonymity said the government had asked HMWS&SB to prepare a mechanism prior to the rebate/refund announcement. He said till now, about 2.90 lakh consumers cleared their water bills despite being in the free scheme bracket. The official said most of them had availed the free drinking water during the extension period. He said once the government announced refund or rebate, over three lakh consumers would be benefitted.

...
Tags: water bill, water connection, drinking water


Latest From Nation

Nearly 10,000 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital last year. (Representational image: PTI)

Delhi remains most unsafe for women irrespective of drop in crime rate

Within four minutes of receiving the SOS, we reached the spot and took the accused into custody, said sub-inspector Rammohan. (DC)

Police save girls within four minutes of DISHA SOS

YS Vivekananda Reddy (DC file photo)

CBI expedites probe into Viveka's murder

Telangana registered 158 dowry death cases last year while 625 cases were of abetment to suicide. (Representational image: DC)

Rise in crime in Hyderabad, says NCRB report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'Pattayam' to be distributed to 13,500 families under govt initiative: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI/File)

Delay in permitting Ganesh Chaturthi affects idol makers business in Karnataka

An artisan moulds and gives shape to a clay idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo: AFP)

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against

Two on bike fall to death from flyover after car crash in Bengaluru

The 23-year-old car driver was also injured in the grisly accident and has been hospitalised. (Representational Image)

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->