Three more Tamil Nadu temples start serving free meals through the day

Free meals are being provided to devotees in the noon at 754 temples across the State. — Representational image/DC

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin launched free meals facility in three more temples, in addition to the two temples already practising it.

Free meals are already being served through the day in Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani and the Aranganathar Swamy temple in Thiruvaiyaru. The scheme is being implemented by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Board.

According to press release on Thursday, the facility, launched in virtual mode from the Secretariat, would benefit 7,500 devotees daily visiting Subramania Swamy temple in Tiruchendur, Mariammal temple in Samayapuram and the Subramania Swamy temple in Tiruthani.

On September 4, HR & CE department minister P.K. Sekar Babu announced that devotees visiting the above three temples can enjoy the facility very soon.

Meanwhile, free meals are being provided in the noon at 754 temples across the State.

In tune with the tradition of serving food to the poor in temples, food packets were distributed to the needy when Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak and many of the big temples had obtained a quality certification for the food prepared on their premises from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the release added.