Nation Other News 16 Sep 2021 Teenager attempts su ...
Nation, In Other News

Teenager attempts suicide over NEET in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2021, 9:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 9:32 pm IST
The girl apparently wrote the test on September 12 and appeared apprehensive of the outcome of results
News.
 News.

Chennai: A 17-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly attempted to immolate herself on Thursday in connection with the test, said police.

She had sustained burns in the process and is undergoing treatment at the government hospital at Chengalpattu near here.

 

The girl apparently wrote the test on September 12 and appeared apprehensive of the outcome of results. She immolated herself when she was alone at home in Urapakkam, a senior police officer said. He however declined to reveal further details but said the student had sustained 60 percent burn injuries.

The Guduvanchery police who received information from the Chengalpattu GH over the girl's attempt on her life rushed to the hospital and held an enquiry.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl from Thalaiyarampattu village near Katpadi in neighbouring Vellore district allegedly committed suicide fearing her NEET scores. A day after the exam, a 17-year-old student from Sathampadi village in Ariyalur district ended her life and on the eve of the screening test, a 20-year-old man from Salem reportedly committed suicide fearing failure in the test for the third time.

 

...
Tags: national eligibility-cum-entrance test
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Kerala CM to launch Startup Mission's Digital hub on Sep 18

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge. (Photo: Twitter)

Gujarat: 24 ministers sworn in; not a single induction from Rupani-led ministry

Till operations at Kabul airport is not resumed, it is difficult to say how to bring them back, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. (AP Photo)

In touch with all concerned: India on reports of kidnapping of an Indian in Kabul

The bench consisting of Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice Uma Devi gave a green light for the counting of votes in the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Andhra Pradesh HC gives approval for counting of votes in MPTC and ZPTC elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Delay in permitting Ganesh Chaturthi affects idol makers business in Karnataka

An artisan moulds and gives shape to a clay idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo: AFP)

'Pattayam' to be distributed to 13,500 families under govt initiative: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Shikshak Parv' conclave today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Tunnel reaching Red Fort discovered at Delhi Legislative Assembly

Goel added that they do not intend on digging the tunnel further. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->