Nation Other News 16 Sep 2021 Malabar group to set ...
Nation, In Other News

Malabar group to set up gold, diamond unit & refinery in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2021, 8:50 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 8:50 am IST
Malabar Group Chairman M.P. Ahammed and a team of representatives met Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday
KTR with the team of Malabar Gold and Diamonds. (Photo: Twitter/@KTRTRS)
 KTR with the team of Malabar Gold and Diamonds. (Photo: Twitter/@KTRTRS)

Hyderabad: Kerala-based Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Wednesday said that it will establish a manufacturing unit along with a refinery in Telangana state with an investment of Rs 750 crore.

In a media statement issued by industries minister K.T. Rama Rao, the proposed investment will create employment for about 2,500 people in the state.

 

Malabar Group Chairman M.P. Ahammed and a team of representatives met Rama Rao in Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

The Malabar Group already has 260 jewellery stores across the globe.

Rama Rao welcomed the Malabar group to Telangana state. He stated that the Telangana state government will provide complete support to the firm.

The minister also expressed happiness over 2,500 jewellers getting employment in the region. He added that there were skilled jewellers in various districts of Telangana state and requested the company heads to consider creating employment for them in their firm.

 

...
Tags: malabar gold and diamonds
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Nearly 10,000 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital last year. (Representational image: PTI)

Delhi remains most unsafe for women irrespective of drop in crime rate

Within four minutes of receiving the SOS, we reached the spot and took the accused into custody, said sub-inspector Rammohan. (DC)

Police save girls within four minutes of DISHA SOS

YS Vivekananda Reddy (DC file photo)

CBI expedites probe into Viveka's murder

To be eligible for the scheme, a consumer should link Aadhaar and have a functional water meter, however, meters are not required for consumers if their locality falls under the slum category. Representational image/AFP

Water bill refund for 3 lakh Hyderabad homes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'Pattayam' to be distributed to 13,500 families under govt initiative: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI/File)

Delay in permitting Ganesh Chaturthi affects idol makers business in Karnataka

An artisan moulds and gives shape to a clay idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo: AFP)

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against

Two on bike fall to death from flyover after car crash in Bengaluru

The 23-year-old car driver was also injured in the grisly accident and has been hospitalised. (Representational Image)

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->