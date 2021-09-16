HC allows counting of votes in Parishad polls in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: In a major relief to Andhra Pradesh government, High Court has allowed counting of votes polled in mandal parishad territorial constituencies and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice J. Umadevi has set aside the single judge order here on Thursday and delivered the verdict allowing the AP government to take up counting of votes polled earlier in the Parishad polls.

Earlier, a single judge issued an order annulling the notification issued by the State Election Commission for conduct of Parishad polls stating the reason that it failed to honour the Supreme Court guidelines to ensure issue of poll notification prior to four weeks polling day and ordered for conduct of fresh polls. However, the AP SEC challenged the single judge border in the division bench and the latter issued an order allowing conduct of Parishad polls.