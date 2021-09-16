Nation Other News 16 Sep 2021 HC allows counting o ...
Nation, In Other News

HC allows counting of votes in Parishad polls in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2021, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 1:02 pm IST
A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice J. Umadevi has set aside the single judge order
The Andhra Pradesh High Court Complex at Amaravati.
Vijayawada: In a major relief to Andhra Pradesh government, High Court has allowed counting of votes polled in mandal parishad territorial constituencies and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice J. Umadevi has set aside the single judge order here on Thursday and delivered the verdict allowing the AP government to take up counting of votes polled earlier in the Parishad polls.

 

Earlier, a single judge issued an order annulling the notification issued by the State Election Commission for conduct of Parishad polls stating the reason that it failed to honour the Supreme Court guidelines to ensure issue of poll notification prior to four weeks polling day and ordered for conduct of fresh polls. However, the AP SEC challenged the single judge border in the division bench and the latter issued an order allowing conduct of Parishad polls.

Tags: andhra pradesh high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


