  
Nation Other News 16 Aug 2022 CM Jagan opens ATC t ...
Nation, In Other News

CM Jagan opens ATC tires phase-I unit, says more industries looking at AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Aug 17, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 1:56 am IST
Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks during the inauguration of phase-I of the AP Tires unit. (Photo: CMO Andhra Pradesh Twitter)
 Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks during the inauguration of phase-I of the AP Tires unit. (Photo: CMO Andhra Pradesh Twitter)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said Andhra Pradesh is rapidly progressing. It is promoting industrialization and major corporate entities are looking forward to making investment in the state, he said at the AP SEZ in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the first phase of the AP Tires unit, the chief minister said the Japan-based Yokohama company has begun production after 15 months of its initiation in AP and the second phase is likely to be ready for production a year hence.

“I hear that the company stands in fifth place in world ranking and is likely to rise to the third spot soon,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the arrival of such a company in AP  was a happy sign.

In the first phase, the company has invested Rs 1,250 crore, providing employment to over 1,200 people. In the second phase, employment would be created for over 800 people, he said.

The Chief Minister said that during the past three years, an investment of Rs 39,350 crore has come to the state from 17 large-scale industries. This apart, 56 major industries would be setting up shop in the state in the next two years, he said.

“In the MSME sector, 31,671 industries are investing Rs 8,285 crore. A revival package of Rs 1463 crore was given to sick MSMEs,” he said.

“Earlier, Adani was just a name to us. But after the YSRC came to power, both the top industrialists, Adani and Ambani, have been looking up to AP for investment,”  he added.

“In all, Rs 1.54 lakh crore is coming in as investment, providing employment to over 1.64 lakh people,” he said and added that within two months, the Adani Data Centre is coming up at Vizag and locals will get 75 per cent of the jobs.

AP is the only state with three industrial corridors, four new ports and nine fishing harbours. “For every 50km,  there will be one port or harbour. This will increase exports from AP by 10 per cent,’’ he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that for three consecutive years, AP has been on top in the Ease of Doing Business list. The government will extend full cooperation if they come forward to set up units in AP, he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that, as a matter of policy, it was compulsory for all new industries to reserve 75 per cent of their jobs for locals.

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath, deputy chief ministers Rajanna Dora and  Mutyala Naidu were present.

...
Tags: cm y.s. jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh news, yokohama
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

Jagan to launch several industrial units at SEZ in Achyutapuram today
Jagan for Anakapalle district on August 4

Latest From Nation

The police perused CCTV footage from cameras located between the girl’s residence and the hospital, and identified the driver as a resident of Subash Nagar by examining stickers pasted on the vehicle. — Representational Image/DC

Two-year-old abducted, recovered in five hours

It will help achieve national climate change targets. —

SPDCL’s DSM plan to reduce peak power purchases

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a gathering during the Praja Sangram Yatra at Palakurthy of Jangaon district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

KCR knows only cloudbursts, Jefferson’s: Bandi

Jana Sena leaders Ch. Manukrant Reddy, K. Vinod Kumar Reddy, G. Kishore, D. Sujay and others criticised legislator Anil Kumar that he deceived the local population by failing to keep his promise. — Representational Image/DC

Demolition of houses on the banks of Jaffar Saheb Canal triggers tension



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

Yesterday’s GHMC public toilets are today’s shops!

A Public toilet in Hyderabad changed into a shop. (DC image)

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)

Demand in LS to rename AIIMS Mangalagiri after Pingali

Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->