Tirupati: Bus driver suffers heart attack while driving, 20 passengers injuried

TIRUPATI: An APSRTC bus enroute Tirupati turned at the Bakarapeta ghat road, 30 km far from Tirupati, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The bus driver suffered a heart stroke on the wheel, which led to the accident.

According to the police, the driver, identified as Gangadharam from Tirupati, was driving the bus from Ballari in Karnataka to Tirupati. While proceeding on the Bakarapeta ghat road, he suffered chest pain and collapsed.

The bus then veered 100 metres away from the road and fell inside a ditch after hitting a tree near the Kalyani dam. All the passengers managed to get out of the bus and the driver was then taken to Ruia hospital in Tirupati, where he was receiving treatment. Around 20 passengers suffered minor injuries. The local police reached the spot and conducted an investigation.