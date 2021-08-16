Nation Other News 16 Aug 2021 Tirupati: Bus driver ...
Nation, In Other News

Tirupati: Bus driver suffers heart attack while driving, 20 passengers injuried

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 16, 2021, 8:20 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2021, 10:47 am IST
The driver, identified as Gangadharam from Tirupati, was driving the bus from Ballari in Karnataka to Tirupati
The bus then veered 100 metres away from the road and fell inside a ditch after hitting a tree near the Kalyani dam. All the passengers managed to get out of the bus and the driver was then taken to Ruia hospital in Tirupati, where he was receiving treatment. — Representational image/ANI
 The bus then veered 100 metres away from the road and fell inside a ditch after hitting a tree near the Kalyani dam. All the passengers managed to get out of the bus and the driver was then taken to Ruia hospital in Tirupati, where he was receiving treatment. — Representational image/ANI

TIRUPATI: An APSRTC bus enroute Tirupati turned at the Bakarapeta ghat road, 30 km far from Tirupati, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The bus driver suffered a heart stroke on the wheel, which led to the accident.

According to the police, the driver, identified as Gangadharam from Tirupati, was driving the bus from Ballari in Karnataka to Tirupati. While proceeding on the Bakarapeta ghat road, he suffered chest pain and collapsed.

 

The bus then veered 100 metres away from the road and fell inside a ditch after hitting a tree near the Kalyani dam. All the passengers managed to get out of the bus and the driver was then taken to Ruia hospital in Tirupati, where he was receiving treatment. Around 20 passengers suffered minor injuries. The local police reached the spot and conducted an investigation.  

...
Tags: apstrc bus driver heart attack, bakarpeta ghat road, rtc driver gangadharam, apsrtc bus from bellary to tirupati, rtc bus fell in ditch, kalyani dam, ruia hospital
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The state government has also given the second dose vaccine to 2,13,311 (31.67 per cent) persons in Wayanad district. (Representational Image/PTI)

Wayanad district completes first dose vaccination of 18+ age group

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive in Hyderabad. (AFP)

India's active caseload declines to 3,81,947, the lowest in last 145 days

While speaking at the main ID function in Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said that the “jungle raj” in the erstwhile state ended on the “eve of 2020” and the grassroots level democracy was strengthened in the UT through the conduct of “violence-free” district development council (DDC) elections. — DC Image

Burhan Wani's father hoists tricolour at a school in J&K's Tral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nation set for launch of seaplane services

It aims to enhance seamless connectivity by promoting eco-friendly transportation through seaplanes while also giving fillip to the tourism industry. — Representational image/AFP

Kamal Haasan opposes bill to amend Cinematograph Act

The bill proposes to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952 with provisions that empower the Centre with revisionary powers. (Photo: PTI/File)

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS Delhi

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->