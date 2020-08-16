Another Talacauvery priest's body recovered from Brahmagiri amid downpour in Kodagu

Mysuru: Special rescue teams recovered body of one more priest among five people who went missing after their house collapsed at Talacauvery due to landslides at Brahmagiri hills in Kodagu on 6 August, after 9 days on Saturday evening.

Special teams of NDRF, SDRF, Police department, forest department, department of fire and emergency services, continued operations for tenth day amid extreme weather conditions, and recovered the body of assistant priest of Talacauvery temple Mr Ravi Kiran on Saturday evening.

The bodies of two more people including wife of chief priest of Talacauvery temple Narayan Achar, 70 year old Ms Shantha, one more assistant priest Pavan are yet to be traced. The operations are on.

The special teams had traced the body of Chief priest of Talacauvery temple, 80 year old Mr Narayan after five days since he went missing on Tuesday afternoon at a distance of 2.5kms from his home at a place called Nagatheertha. And they had recovered body of Mr Narayan Achar’s elder brother 86 year old Anandatheerthaswamy’s after two days since he went missing last Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, 15 new covid 19 cases were reported in Kodagu on Saturday. And so far 951 Covid 19 cases, 12 deaths are reported in Kodagu and 314 cases are active. And there are 271 containment zones in Kodagu.

Currently 198 people of 78 families are still in four relief centres including one in Madikeri taluk and three in Virajpet taluk.

Due to heavy rains, there were floods at 60 places and landslides at 15 places and 341 houses got damaged at Kodagu between 5 and 10 August. Due to floods and landslides 710 people including 585 people were rescued by NDRF, Rapid Response Team and Police department, and were housed at 9 relief centres last week.

Also Kodagu district administration has made a final estimate on crop loss in 34170 hectares including 28000 hectares of coffee plantation, 2670 hectares of horticulture crops, 3200 agriculture crops during heavy rainfall in Kodagu last week. Also they have estimated damage of Rs 78,969.92 lakhs to various infrastructures of different departments of Government, including buildings, bridges, roads, side walls and others.

Meanwhile due to good rains at Cauvery catchment area, all the reservoirs are almost full. And on Saturday, water level at Krishna Raja Sagara dam stood at 124.38 feet as against its capacity 124.80 feet. Water level at Kabini stood at 2282.58 feet as against its capacity 2284 feet. Water level at Harangi dam stood at 2857.96 as against its capacity 2859feet.