AICTE releases revised academic calendar for technical institutes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Aug 16, 2020, 10:56 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2020, 10:57 am IST
The last date for commencement of classes for existing students of technical courses except PGDM/PGCM courses is September 1
Representational image
 Representational image

In a latest revised academic calendar for all AiCTE approved institutes and universities, the statutory body and a national-level council for technical education, the All India Council for Technical Education said that the classes maybe started in online/offline or blended mode, following the prescribed protocols and guidelines related to COVID-19.

As per the latest academic calendar, the last date for commencement of classes for existing students of technical courses except PGDM/PGCM courses is September 1 and  for commencement of classes including lateral entry to second year courses for newly admitted students is November 1.

 

It further added that the last date upto which students can be admitted against vacancies would be November 15, and the completion of first round of counselling and admission for allotment of seats would be done by October 20 and the second round would be completed by November 1. In case of cancellation of fees with full refund, November 10 would be the last date for technical courses and August 17 for PGDM/PGCM courses. The admissions to PGDM/PGCM would end on August 25.

The AICTE also said that institutions who have already started classes as per earlier calendar, should either postpone the classes or conduct special classes for the students who would be required to appear in final year examination of their Graduation/Diploma.

 

