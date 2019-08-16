Nation Other News 16 Aug 2019 Amit Shah to address ...
Amit Shah to address 'Astha Rally' in Haryana's Jind today

Shah, through the rally, will set the tone for the party's election campaign.
Elections to the 90-member Assembly are due in the state later this year. (Photo: File)
Jind: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a grand public rally in Haryana's Jind district on Friday.

The "Astha Rally" assumes significance as it is happening following the announcement of dates for the Haryana assembly elections.

 

Elections to the 90-member Assembly are due in the state later this year.

The rally will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

