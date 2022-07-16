MLA asks people to take Covid booster dose

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Saturday asked people to get their Covid booster dose without fail to check for Coronavirus.

Inaugurating the Covid booster dose vaccination programme at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Ajit Singh Nagar along with Vijayawada deputy mayor Avuthu Sailaja Reddy, he asked people to make AP a role model in promptly taking Covid vaccination.

The MLA said unlike other states in the country, AP has included treatment of Coronavirus in Arogyasri. He maintained that prompt measures taken by the state government during the first and second Covid waves have been effective in dealing with the virus. He pointed out that even the centre has written letters appreciating the measures taken by the AP government.

Vishnu asked everyone between 18 years to 59 years to take advantage of the booster vaccination drive being conducted by the state government. He underlined that vaccination centres are also being set up in busy places like railway stations, bus stands and shopping malls.