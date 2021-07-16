Rains boost Andhra Pradesh's groundwater level

The improvement was high in Rayalaseema where groundwater stood at 8.67 m on average against 19.25 m last year. In coastal AP, the groundwater level rose 2.24 m. (Representational Image/PTI)

Visakhapatnam: The southwest monsoon rains have improved the groundwater level in AP. The water level is 34 per cent statewide, meaning water is on average available at 9.73 metres on Thursday against 14.67 metres the same day last year.

Except for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, all coastal districts and Rayalaseema recorded improved water levels. The improvement was high in Rayalaseema where groundwater stood at 8.67 m on average against 19.25 m last year. In coastal AP, the groundwater level rose 2.24 m.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Y. Srinivas, groundwater department deputy director at Vizianagaram, said, “The improvement of groundwater level attributed to incessant rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon in June. The long spells of rain help the rainwater percolate deep into the soil and replenish the levels. Mere heavy to very heavy rains or floods for one or two occasions do not help to recharge the groundwater.”

Srinivas said that the well-recharged groundwater would help the farmers in particular for the natural fertilisation of the soil.

Krishna district agriculture joint director T. Mohana Rao said, “Kharif 2021 has begun with good signs from all corners. Favourable rains, timely provision of seeds, and opening of agro labs by the state government would hopefully give bumper crop yield against the expectations of the farmers and agriculture team.”

India Meteorological Department-AP (IMD) director S. Stella said the monsoon had set in over AP at the right time without any deviation. “The continuous rains at all pockets of the state spurred by a series of troughs and low pressures over the Bay of Bengal would definitely be a boon to the beneficiaries.”

Irala in Madanapalli mandal of Chittoor district registered the state's deepest groundwater with 95.71 mm while Banagapalli’s Kaipa has the state’s lowest groundwater level with 0.07 mm. Palavalasa village in Pedagantyada mandal of Vizag district also registered 0.09 mm.