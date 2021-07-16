Nation Other News 16 Jul 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winni ...
Nation, In Other News

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

REUTERS
Published Jul 16, 2021, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 2:44 pm IST
Siddiqui was killed covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters
Danish Siddiqui was an Indian photojournalist based in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)
 Danish Siddiqui was an Indian photojournalist based in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)

Spin Boldak: Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters.

 

Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters. read more

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region," Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

"Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

 

Siddiqui told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday while reporting on the clash. He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

Siddiqui had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again, the Afghan commander said.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official, who asked not to be identified before Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry made a statement.

