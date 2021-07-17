No Mask, No Beach for tourists, Vizagites

No Mask, No Beach rule at beaches in and around Visakhapatnam. (DC photo)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Covid-19 Control Management (CCM) of the city has started enforcing a new rule – No Mask, No Beach – to check spread of Coronavirus in the Port City.

With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city since last few days amid speculations of third Coronavirus wave from August, the CCM, led by collector V. Vinay Chand, has decided to strictly implement the No Mask, No Beach rule at beaches in and around Visakhapatnam. This is mainly because the beach is one of the crowded tourist places in the city.

R. K. and Rushikonda beaches in the city register a footfall of nearly one lakh on weekends. Police of Three Town, Maharanipeta, Aarilova, MVP, and PM Palem are responsible for ensuring law at the two beaches.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Three Town sub-inspector Ganta Harish, who had been ensuring following of Covid protocols by visitors at RK Beach on Friday, said they have started imposing a fine of Rs. 135 against people roaming on the beach without a face mask.

“My team registered nearly 200 cases against Covid protocol violators among visitors to the beach. This enforcement will be strict during weekends," the SI maintained.

Police sources said nearly 1,000 cases had been registered by all five police stations along the beachfront on Friday.

City police have also decided to launch a special WhatsApp number for people to exclusively register complaints with photographs of Covid protocol violators at tourism places and shopping malls, apart from bus and railway stations.