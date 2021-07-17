Nation Other News 16 Jul 2021 No Mask, No Beach fo ...
Nation, In Other News

No Mask, No Beach for tourists, Vizagites

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 17, 2021, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2021, 12:15 am IST
Police sources said nearly 1,000 cases had been registered by all five police stations along the beachfront on Friday
No Mask, No Beach rule at beaches in and around Visakhapatnam. (DC photo)
 No Mask, No Beach rule at beaches in and around Visakhapatnam. (DC photo)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Covid-19 Control Management (CCM) of the city has started enforcing a new rule – No Mask, No Beach – to check spread of Coronavirus in the Port City.

With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city since last few days amid speculations of third Coronavirus wave from August, the CCM, led by collector V. Vinay Chand, has decided to strictly implement the No Mask, No Beach rule at beaches in and around Visakhapatnam. This is mainly because the beach is one of the crowded tourist places in the city.

 

R. K. and Rushikonda beaches in the city register a footfall of nearly one lakh on weekends. Police of Three Town, Maharanipeta, Aarilova, MVP, and PM Palem are responsible for ensuring law at the two beaches.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Three Town sub-inspector Ganta Harish, who had been ensuring following of Covid protocols by visitors at RK Beach on Friday, said they have started imposing a fine of Rs. 135 against people roaming on the beach without a face mask.

“My team registered nearly 200 cases against Covid protocol violators among visitors to the beach. This enforcement will be strict during weekends," the SI maintained.

 

Police sources said nearly 1,000 cases had been registered by all five police stations along the beachfront on Friday.

City police have also decided to launch a special WhatsApp number for people to exclusively register complaints with photographs of Covid protocol violators at tourism places and shopping malls, apart from bus and railway stations.

...
Tags: vizag beach, no mask no beach, covid-19, rushikonda beach
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 17 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Centre takes over TS, AP projects in midnight move

Relief operations continued on a war footing in areas that were badly flooded in the recent rains in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)

Relief operations continue in flood-hit colonies of Hyderabad

The minimum bid amount was kept at Rs 25 crore per acre with a minimum bid increment of Rs 20 lakh or its multiples per acre. (Representational image/DC)

E-auction of five plots in Khanamet nets Rs 729.41 cr

The SCCL is spread over Old Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts. (Representational Photo:AFP)

All major political parties focusing in Singareni elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kamal Haasan opposes bill to amend Cinematograph Act

The bill proposes to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952 with provisions that empower the Centre with revisionary powers. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala govt denies move to change names of places in Kasaragod district

A visual from the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

DMRC building first-ever underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa station

This extension of the Grey Line will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. (PTI Photo)

Stan Swamy's health critical, lawyer says won't move HC for urgent medical bail plea

Swamy has been undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->