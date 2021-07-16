Hyderabad has suffered due to much-delayed SNDP drains

Several colonies are still under water, as no drains have yet been provided despite big claims about SNDP. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: It is only non-implementation of Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) that has resulted in submergence of more than 300 colonies due to floods in L. B. Nagar, Uppal and Malakpet assembly constituencies, apart from certain northern parts of the city.

As per a preliminary estimate, city residents have in all lost property worth over Rs. 100 crore in floods caused due to 21-cm rainfall within 24 hours. Several colonies are still under water, as no drains have yet been provided despite big claims about SNDP. Surprisingly, even more than eight months after the rain fury in October last year, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the nodal agency, is yet to finalise tenders for this vital project.

According to Padmavathi of Ayyappa Colony, rain water started entering residential properties from Wednesday night. Despite alerting GHMC authorities, they have not turned up as yet. She said by Thursday morning, water level had reached knee level, turning life into a nightmare. The latest damage has come even before they could recover from October floods, Padmavathi rued.

Echoing her concern, K. Kalyan of Gaddiannaram said Covid-19 second wave has pushed them into emotional and financial difficulties. Current floods have broken their back. "I had purchased television, refrigerator and other electronic goods on EMIs after they got destroyed in October’s flash floods. Now, these goods too have been damaged. I am in no position to purchase any goods, not even a cot or sofa," he remarked.

GHMC officials maintain that they cannot tackle an unprecedented rainfall. 21-cm rain is something that comes over a month; but then it poured out on a single day. “No city or country can tackle such a situation,” stated a senior GHMC official, requesting anonymity.

He disclosed that they had invited tenders for SNDP multiple times, but bidders have not turned up. He said like in case of Kokapet e-auction, government must hold a pre-bid meeting with agencies and clarify their doubts before going ahead with the SNDP project. “As long as storm water network is not improved, such submergence of colonies will continue,” he warned, even as rains are only in their initial phase.

Rainfall has submerged parts of Uppal sub-station, Uppal crossroads, Survey of India Metro Station, Modern Bakery, Ramanthapur, Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Ramanthapur, Kakatiya Colony, Kothapet crossroads, Jinkalabavi Colony, Haripuri Colony Road No.3, Margadarshi Colony, Boys Hostel, NTR Nagar opposite NH-65, Kodandaramagar, New Maruthi Nagar, Road No.2,10 and 11, Chaitanyapuri Bridge, New Gaddiannaram, Shiva Ganga Theatre, Sai Baba Temple Road, Goutham Nagar, Satyanagar Bus Stop, Kothapet; Andhra Bank to Genius Grammar School, Moosarambagh X Road, Dhobighat, Bajaj Electronics, RUB Malakpet, Siripuram Colony, Saleemnagar, Waheed Colony, Yadagiri Theatre to Old Septic Tank in Santhosh Nagar, NH-9 Dilsukhnagar, Municipal Market quarters, Singareni Colony , Saidabad Junction, Plot No.191, Allahabad Bank, Munar Ali Institute, opposite Masjid-e-Hazirim, Masjid-e-Ibrahim, Patel Nagar in Amberpet division and Nadeem Colony, and many other areas.