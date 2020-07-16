114th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Other News 16 Jul 2020 AP govt extends TTD ...
Nation, In Other News

AP govt extends TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal's deputation until further orders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH SUBRAMANYAN
Published Jul 16, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Singhal, who is the 25th TTD EO, has earlier worked as the Resident Commissioner in Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi till May 2017
Anil Kumar Singhal (screen grab)
 Anil Kumar Singhal (screen grab)

State Government issued orders on Wednesday extending the deputation of Anil Kumar Singhal, IAS, who is working as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) Executive Officer (EO), untill further orders.

Singhal was first deputed to TTD that comes under Public Sector Undertakings (PSU), on a two-year period in May, 2017. His deputation was extended in 2019 for another one-year period. Now, this was his second extension to work in TTD as EO.

 

Singhal, who is the 25th TTD EO, has earlier worked as the Resident Commissioner in Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi till May 2017. He was brought to TTD as the Executive Officer during the regime of the then Telugu Desam government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu.

It may be recalled that his appointment created an uproar at that time, as he was the first IAS officer from North India to be made TTD EO. However, he continued to manage the TTD affairs for the past three years.

