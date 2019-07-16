Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 16 Jul 2019 Commercial surrogacy ...
Nation, In Other News

Commercial surrogacy to be banned

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 16, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Surrogacy for a fee, advertising it or exploiting surrogate mother punishable.
Due to lack of legislation to regulate surrogacy, the practice of surrogacy has been misused by surrogacy clinics, according the Bill.
 Due to lack of legislation to regulate surrogacy, the practice of surrogacy has been misused by surrogacy clinics, according the Bill.

New Delhi: Commercial surrogacy would become a thing of the past as it will soon be banned. Only close relatives would be permitted to act as surrogates to infertile couples for “ethical altruistic” reasons.

Undertaking surrogacy for a fee, advertising it or exploiting the surrogate mother will be punishable with imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh according to a Bill.

 

The Centre on Monday introduced the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha that also provides for the constitution of surrogacy boards at the national and state levels, as well as that the intending couples should not abandon such a child under any condition.

The proposed legislation says that only Indian couples who have been legally married for at least five years would be allowed to opt for surrogacy. Health minister Harsh Vardhan introduced the bill in Lok Sabha.

The bill seeks to “allow ethical altruistic surrogacy to the intending infertile Indian married couple between the age of 23-50 years and 26-55 years for female and male, respectively”.

A woman should be allowed to act as a surrogate mother only once and should be a close relative of the intending couple and “should be an ever married woman having a child of her own and between the age of 25-35 years”.

According to the statement of objectives of the Bill, India has emerged as a surrogacy hub for couples from different countries for past few years.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha in December, 2018 but lapsed as it could not be passed in Rajya Sabha.

The proposed legislation defines surrogacy as an arrangement whereby an intending couple commissions a surrogate mother to carry their child.

No payment other than reasonable medical expenses can be made to the surrogate mother. The surrogate child will be deemed to be the biological child of the intending couple, it says further.

...
Tags: surrogacy


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Most of these refugees staying in this district came to Tamil Nadu at the height of the ethnic conflict and post-IPKF operations in 1990, it is learnt.

Sri Lankan Tamil refugees seek Indian citizenship

A screen grab of the video in which a CRPF jawan can be seen jumping in the stream and is followed by a colleague as the girl is washed away by the currents of Ferozpora stream near Srinagar on Monday.

CRPF members from Andhra save 14-year-old from drowning in J&K

Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami inaugurates the memorial for late chief minister Kamarajar at Kallikudi in Virudhunagar district through video conferencing on Monday. (DC)

Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates memorial for Kamaraj in Virudhunagar

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court seeks govt reply on petition over abortion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Suzuki launches 2019 Gixxer priced Rs 1.02 lakh

The new Suzuki Gixxer features a fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine.
 

Parachute guys land to give ball, Netizens call them PUBG guy; watch video and tweets

As soon as the men landed to deliver the balls, a few fans captured and shared the video on the social media site.
 

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Instagram)
 

If you fail to file ITR by due date, you will be penalised, even get jailed

Keep in mind that if you fail to file your ITR by the due date, you will have to pay a fine and face certain restrictions after you file belated return.
 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Realme X review: Flagship killer’s killer!

The Realme X is a stunner!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

NIA amendment bill gets passed in Lok Sabha after division

Amit Shah said there should be a division so that the people know the stance of all parties. (Photo: File)

2 dead, 26 injured after ride breaks down at adventure park in Gujarat’s Kankaria

More details in this matter are awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala to join BJP soon, claims Thakor Sena

Alpesh was given an ultimatum by the Sena to choose either the Congress or the Thakor Sena. Alpesh and Zala quit the Congress in April 2019. (Photo: ANI)

More than half of AN-32 helicopters upgraded: MoS Defence Shripad Naik

On June 3, an AN-32 transport aircraft with 13 IAF personnel onboard went missing after taking off from Jorhat Air Force Station. (Photo: AP)

Government using offset money of Rafale deal to train people: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham