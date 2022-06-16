  
Nation Other News 16 Jun 2022 IIIT-Basar cordoned ...
Nation, In Other News

IIIT-Basar cordoned off by cops as student agitation enters Day 3

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jun 16, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Students have been carrying out a peaceful agitation, demanding the appointment of a Vice Chancellor, hiring professors for vacant posts
Students were not being allowed to exit the campus, while the media has been denied permission to enter. A few students claimed that parents are not being allowed to visit them. — DC Image
 Students were not being allowed to exit the campus, while the media has been denied permission to enter. A few students claimed that parents are not being allowed to visit them. — DC Image

ADILABAD: The situation at IIIT-Basara continued to be on the boil for the third straight day on Thursday with agitating students declaring that they have no intention of letting up on their stir until their demands are met.

The students, whose set of demands that include the appointment of teaching staff, better food at the hostels, and amenities, including increased open hours for the library, were dismissed as “silly” by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy which was roundly criticised by the students who stuck to their guns demanding that nothing less than a visit to the campus by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao would change their minds, found some support from Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan who on Thursday responded to Tweets from students and said she will take the issue to the notice of the state government.

 

Meanwhile, the students welcomed the appointment of Prof Satish Kumar Peddapalli, a professor of electrical engineering at the Engineering College of Osmania University as IIIT-Basara’s new Director. The students tweeted that while they welcomed his appointment and wished to see him on campus, the appointment would not result in their letting go of their agitation.

The agitation continued to find increasing political support with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar declaring on Thursday that he would be visiting the campus on Friday, even as the police on Thursday arrested CPI national secretary K. Narayana who wanted to meet with the students. The police also took into custody several parents from Vemulawda, Luxettipet, Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad, and other parts of the state.

 

Linga Reddy of Adilabad, a parent, was sitting in a pensive mood in front of the campus gaes, said he did not initially believe his son when he complained about the poor quality of education because of the large number of vacancies among the teaching staff. He said he had now changed his mind and believed what his son had been telling him all along.

The IIIT was on Thursday under a state of lockdown with the police not allowing anyone to enter the campus, amidst rumours that water and power supply have been cut to the campus in an attempt to pressurise them to end their protest.

 

Students were not being allowed to leave the campus, while media has been denied permission to enter. A few students claimed that parents are not being allowed to visit them. Parents expressed concern about the health, safety, and security of their children.

Meanwhile, the student governing council of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara — as the institution is currently named — have launched an online campaign, detailing how the authorities were suppressing their rights.

Students took to Twitter with ‘Visit Basar’ hashtag, requesting Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao to visit them and resolve their issues.

 

Students also took offence to Nirmal collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui’s statement that they were set to resume attending classes after successful talks, claiming it as a lie. The Collector had also tweeted: “Requesting the students to get back to classes or studies and not get provoked”.

...
Tags: iiit-basar students protest, water power connection cut to iiit-basar hostel, iiit-basar appointment of v-c other faculty, visit basar hashtags


Latest From Nation

The officials informed the CM Jagan that they are giving a chance to the passed students to write betterment exams in two subjects. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

No need to feel bad for less pass percentage in SSC, target is quality education: CM

In some states, the protesters turned violent and burnt railway bogies and police vehicles, forcing the police to order lathi-charge and fire teargas to disperse the protesters. (PTI Image)

Trains burnt in Agnipath protest

When the BJP wants to hold a peaceful protest or march, our party leaders are placed under house arrests. But Congress leaders and workers were allowed to run amok in the city, Bandi (in picture) said. — DC Image

Congress, TRS in cahoots, claim BJP leaders

Telangana High Court. (DC)

TS clarifies on AIS postings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->