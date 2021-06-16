Nation Other News 16 Jun 2021 English medium must ...
English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

Out of over 2.62 lakh students who have taken admissions into colleges, only 65,981 students are admitted into the Telugu medium in 2020-21
The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to make English medium compulsory across in government, aided and unaided degree colleges in the state from the academic year 2021-22. The department of higher education strongly feels the introduction of English medium at the UG level would enhance the career prospects of graduates.

According to the findings in India Skills Report of 2019, English figured among the top three skills, along with learning agility and adaptability, that employers look for in India.

 

Out of over 2.62 lakh students who have taken admissions into degree colleges across the state, only 65,981 students are admitted into the Telugu medium during 2020-21. Out of 65,981 Telugu medium students, 24,007, 16,925 and 24,960 enrolled for BA, B.Com and B.Sc courses respectively. The government decision is bound to benefit these students as well.

A 2016 report of Cambridge University titled ‘Findings of English at Work: Global analysis of language skills in workplace’ highlights that about 90% of employers in India say that the English language skills are important for their organisation.

 

The English language skills would help B.Sc, BA and B.Com students a lot. A majority of B.Sc students have been seen to have taken up opportunities across the country, and in some cases abroad. Considering this, proficiency in the English language becomes essential for opening up new avenues for the students and ensuring their career growth.

In the case of BA students, data shows that a large number of BA graduates prefer getting into sales and marketing, apart from journalism and research. Keeping in mind the fact that most companies have started preferring multilingual candidates and laying emphasis on English, it is essential that the students pursue their UG in the English medium.

 

For BCom Students, with the advent of top-notch technology, the commerce industry has become highly dynamic, fast-paced and algorithm/software-oriented in the last two decades. Therefore, English language serves as an essential tool for professionals in the industry for becoming highly successful.

Further, the public sector recruitment process held through UPSC, APPSC, SSC, BSRB also tests language proficiency. As the 4th year of the UG curriculum is in research orientation, it would be difficult to pursue quality work in PhD, if the under graduation is studied in Telugu medium.

 

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. By studying core subjects in the English medium, the fluency in English increases.

The transition from Telugu medium in Intermediate to English medium in degree would be easier when compared to that from Telugu medium in degree to English Medium in post-graduation. Studying market-oriented programmes in degree in Telugu medium is difficult as the reference material is available in English.

 

In order to facilitate a smooth transition, the department of higher education has also introduced life skill courses like personality development and leadership and human values and professional ethics. Every student should mandatorily select at least one life skill course in the first two semesters and two in the third semester.

The curriculum is thoroughly revised with effect from 2020-21 with a mandatory internship for 10 months. About 30% of the revised curriculum consists of skilled-oriented programmes.

