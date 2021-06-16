CJI N.V Ramana to set up international arbitration centre in Hyderabad

Responding to apprehensions over the possibility of misuse and misinterpretation of the live telecast of the hearing, the CJI said that the Supreme Court had initiated a new software with artificial intelligence to make sure no such issue of misuses of live telecast. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Tuesday said he was putting in efforts to set up an international arbitration centre in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

“Recently I talked to the Chief Justice of Singapore and he was pleased to cooperate with us in setting up an international arbitration centre in Hyderabad, provided that the infrastructure is arranged by the Telangana state government,” Justice Ramana said.

Further, the CJI stated that the proposals for infrastructure had been sent to the Telangana state government and its response was awaited. “If a fully-equipped building will be given by the government to set up the international arbitration centre, then the Supreme Court is ready to constitute a committee comprising a Supreme Court judge, the Telangana High Court Chief Justice and other eminent jurists to look after the setting up of the centre,” the Chief Justice of India said.

Justice Ramana said it was his dream project to set up such a centre in Hyderabad, where he started his career.

Hyderabad had become an arbitration hub, where several international commercial organisations, IT industries, pharma and other companies were situated in larger numbers, he said adding that when legal issues were being raised, the companies were looking for international arbitration institutes.

The CJI announced that the work was under process to telecast live the Supreme Court arguments within three months without interruption. Responding to apprehensions over the possibility of misuse and misinterpretation of the live telecast of the hearing, the CJI said that the Supreme Court had initiated a new software with artificial intelligence to make sure no such issue of misuses of live telecast.