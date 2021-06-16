Andhra Pradesh High Court reserves verdict on Group-1 exams

. The counsels for the petitioner informed that the valuation of Telugu medium papers was done in state while the English medium papers were done in other states, which was unfair to the students who wrote in English medium. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday heard the petitions filed over alleged irregularities in the conduct of Group-1 Mains examinations. A total of nine petitions were taken for trial on Tuesday, and after hearing arguments from both the sides, the court reserved the judgment. The petitions were filed by advocates Thandava Yogesh Yadav, Adinarayana, G. Vidyasagar and others.

The counsels for the petitioners Adianarayana and Vidyasagar contended that the Group-1 Mains examinations were not conducted as per the rules. The petitioner's counsels brought to the notice of the court that the digital valuation of the examination paper was mentioned by the authorities in the final stage. The counsels for the petitioner informed that the valuation of Telugu medium papers was done in state while the English medium papers were done in other states, which was unfair to the students who wrote in English medium.

The counsels argued as to how the government could carry out the valuation process with the private individuals. The petitioners contended that the secretary had acted unilaterally by bypassing the chairman of the APPSC and asked to issue interim orders suspending the interviews.

The government lawyers argued that the Group-1 examinations were conducted in accordance with the regulations of APPSC. The public prosecutor brought to the notice of the court that there was no need to mention in advance about the valuation process.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge DVSS Somayajulu reserved the judgment.