Row over garbage collection at Secunderabad Cantonment Board

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) residents differ over garbage collection. While a few are in favour of the new garbage collection system, others alleged that garbage collector is demanding money from residents to clear garbage.

“We have written to the CEO Ajit Reddy about this issue but in vain,” said Telukunta Satish Gupta, president of the Vasavinagar Wards Association. “The collection agent was taking signatures of residents by blackmailing them to pay the monthly association maintenance amount of Rs 100 and Rs 200 directly to him,” said Gupta.

“Initially, we had engaged one Tirupati for door-to-door collection of

garbage in Vasavinagar Colony. He has been doing the job for a long time. The residents were throwing garbage on roads as they were not able to bear the bad smell. Due to this unhygienic situation, the residents suffer from diseases.” he wrote.

“The garbage collection agent is demanding abnormal sums for collecting garbage and is demanding that the association buy an autorickshaw for himself. The association cannot afford it. If the monthly maintenance is paid directly to him, the association will not be able to run effectively,” Gupta mentioned in his letter to the CEO.

Meanwhile, S. Ravinder Babu from the Cantonment Vikas Manch said there was a good response for the garbage collection. “Under the

Swachh Survekshan initiative, the SCB has set up door-to-door collection agents and asked them to take Rs 50 from slums and Rs 100 from colony residents. They also segregate dry and wet garbage. The

response has also been good,” he said.

When contacted, the CEO of SCB Ajit Reddy, was unavailable for a comment